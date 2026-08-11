Lucas Museum announces new restaurant inspired by Skywalker Ranch — and reservations are already open

A rendering of Skywalker Grill, located at the top of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

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The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on Tuesday announced its flagship restaurant, Skywalker Grill, inspired by founder George Lucas’ famous Skywalker Ranch in Marin County. The full-service restaurant and bar features classic American cuisine with California-sourced ingredients and is located at the top of the museum with sweeping city views. It will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, with hours that extend well past the museum’s closing. It’s named after the Skywalker family, which is central to Lucas’ “Star Wars” saga.

Dining is available to museum-goers as well as members of the public without tickets, and reservations are now open.

“Skywalker Grill is a natural complement to the Lucas Museum experience, offering an inviting space for guests to connect over great food and conversation before or after visiting our galleries,” Lucas Museum Chief Executive Tracey Bates said in a news release. “We are equally excited for it to serve as a destination for Angelenos from across the city to enjoy exceptional hospitality and beautiful surroundings.”

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A marquee chef hasn’t been announced yet, but the restaurant is operated by Rhubarb Events & Hospitality Collection, which is part of the investment firm Oak View Group. It runs venues such as Coda and Kensington Gardens Bar inside London’s Royal Albert Hall. Rockwell Group, which has worked on restaurants including Nobu, Chicago’s the Hand & The Eye and Museo Casa Kahlo in Mexico City, designed the restaurant. The eatery features Midcentury Modern touches with curved cherry wood walls and paneled ceilings, as well as illuminated white onyx Corian surfaces.

Menu offerings include appetizers such as Dungeness crab cakes and lobster corn dogs, and entrées such as crispy chicken Milanese, honey miso glazed salmon and a signature Skywalker Ranch Wagyu burger. There will also be house-made pastas and seasonal salads.

The museum has announced a slate of inaugural exhibitions, including one called “Star Wars in Motion,” which features vehicle designs, high-speed racers, transport vehicles and flying vessels, as well as props, costumes and illustrations from the first six films of Lucas’ famed franchise. These include Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder and the first build of General Grievous’ Wheel Bike from “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”

The Lucas Museum opens to the public Sept. 22.