Perez Hilton’s mother seeks temporary custody of his children amid mental health crisis

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Content warning: This story includes mention of self-harm.

The mother of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has taken legal action to ensure the care of his three children after his public mental health crisis unfolded on social media earlier this month.

The Miami-Dade court case database confirms that Hilton’s mother Teresita Lavandeira filed a petition for temporary custody over three minor children on Aug. 7. Page Six first reported on Lavandeira’s petition and reports that Hilton (born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.) “voluntarily consented” to his mother’s petition for custody. She also reportedly requested the case documents to be sealed to allow the family to “privately heal and move forward from this unfortunate incident.”

Lavandeira filed her petition days after Miami police responded on Aug. 4 to calls concerning a disturbing TikTok video livestream that apparently showed a bloodied Hilton harming himself repeatedly with a box cutter and knife. Fans and moderators from the social platform were among those who called authorities. Officials reported to Hilton’s home in Miami at around 9 p.m. and “safely recovered” and transported the the resident to a local hospital where he received care.

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In a statement published to Hilton’s website, his family said the days since the incident had been “nearly unbearable,” noting that Hilton’s children, niece and sister were inside the home at the time of the disturbing social media stream. Hilton’s family said in the statement that healing for his children and niece is their highest priority.

“An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy,” the statement continued. “For the children’s safety, privacy, and well-being, we respectfully ask members of the media, paparazzi, content creators, and the public to leave the area surrounding the family’s home and not return. Please allow his children the privacy and space they need during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hilton’s family also shared that, although very little information on Perez’s condition has been provided to them, they had been able to confirm that he “is able to communicate,” which they say has given them hope during “this heartbreaking time.”

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The family said in another statement published Saturday that Hilton remains hospitalized and denied reports of any public statements from the blogger. The family also said that Hilton’s condition “remains serious but stable” and added that he suffered “significant” blood loss and additional injuries that will require surgery. The statement also urged members of the media and public to avoid gathering outside the family’s home.

The statement concluded: “Thank you for your continued support, compassion, and understanding.”

Times staff writer Emily St. Martin contributed to this report