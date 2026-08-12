‘The Office’ star Lucy Davis has incurable breast cancer after finding tiny ‘hard spot’

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Lucy Davis, who starred as the witty receptionist Dawn Tinsley in the British version of “The Office” and kooky Aunt Hilda in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” revealed that she has Stage 4 breast cancer that has spread throughout her body.

Davis, 53, announced the news with an Instagram video on Tuesday that showed the actor ringing the Bell of Hope, signifying she’d completed a round of cancer treatment. In the caption of the post, she wrote that although she’d kept the news to herself for various reasons, she wanted to share her diagnosis.

“A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones,” she wrote. “Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo.”

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“The initial lump that I felt, wasn’t a ‘lump’ as such; rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny. I almost didn’t bother getting it checked. So I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything — get everything checked out.”

Davis said that she’s trying to live the rest of her life having as much fun as she possibly can. “I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens,” she continued. “And cancer has not disappointed in that regard.

“As some of you will know, the pain can really be something else. Standing and walking for too long a time can be hard, and I need to use a wheelchair sometimes (so if you see me toddling around in one, feel free to give me a push!)”

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The British version of “The Office” ran for only two seasons, from 2001 to 2003, but inspired the 2005 U.S. version in which Davis’ character Dawn Tinsley becomes Pam Beesly. Davis’ portrayal of the warm but wistful receptionist was widely considered the heart of the series, and her office romance with Tim Canterbury (Martin Freeman) has been called one of TV’s greatest romantic stories.

In the post, Davis said that humor had been vital to her, and that in addition to asking her loved ones to make fun of her, she’d asked not to be treated as a “sick person.”

“There’s nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you’re unwell,” she wrote. “I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it. I’ll see my Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family; it’s far harder for them than for me.” Gracie is Davis’ beloved late dog, according to reporting by Rolling Stone.

Davis’ father, British comedian Jasper Carrott, said in a statement that although it was a very difficult time for the family, they “have been supporting [Lucy] in every way possible since her diagnosis.”

“We are so grateful for all the support we have had over this trying time and we are very hopeful for her future being what she wants it to be,” the statement continued. “We are so proud of our daughter and love her so much. The way she has conducted herself through many traumatic health issues is a lesson to us all.”

Former co-stars of Davis filled the comments section of her post, including “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan Shipka, who wrote, “I love you so much Lucy.”

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“The Office” co-creator Ricky Gervais left Davis a heart in the comments section.