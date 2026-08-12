Tom Segura breaks silence on ‘horrible’ divorce after backlash: ‘It is what it is’

Tom Segura is finally addressing the news that he and Christina Pazsitzky are divorcing.

In July, news broke that the comedy power couple were calling it quits after nearly two decades of marriage, and last week Pazsitzky shared her feelings on the matter during an episode of “Your Mom’s House,” the wildly successful comedy podcast the two launched together in 2010. On Wednesday — a week after Pazsitzky’s episode dropped — Segura stepped in to host the show and share his side of the story.

“My first podcast here in a while,” Segura began the episode, guest co-hosted by fellow comedian Ryan Sickler. “I know that a lot of people obviously heard the news and saw last week’s episode where Christina hosted.”

Segura said although he doesn’t feel like he needs to say much on the matter, it did bother him that fans called him out with jabs like, “I can’t believe you would make her go address this alone.” Segura said that assumption couldn’t be further from the truth and that the former couple had been recording separate episodes since they split earlier this year.

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“Everything that people know is not new to us,” he said. “It’s been many, many months.”

Last week, Pazsitzky cried during what she dubbed the “divorce episode” of “Your Mom’s House” and told guest co-host Duncan Trussell that the pair tried to work it out for several years for the sake of their children and family. “We gave it all we could, but we just couldn’t work things out,” she said. “We are no longer a couple.”

Segura said Pazsitzky’s episode happened to be the first after TMZ caught wind that the pair had split, so she addressed it first. “It was never like, ‘Hey, you go handle this.’ It was just the the timing ... and we both decided to record separately.”

Segura said the split had been a long and horrible experience. “It’s, emotionally, a roller coaster. Your emotions change often many times in a day. If anyone’s ever been through it, you don’t feel the same all the time, and it’s really tough on you. Like personally, it’s really tough.

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“Having it be public is awful,” he continued, adding that the former couple hoped to keep the high-profile split private. “It’s a private matter.”

Segura continued that he’s not the type of guy who’s an “open book” with his personal life, and that he understands the public’s interest in their divorce, whether they are trolls or heartbroken fans. “I totally get it,” he said. “I also wanted to reiterate that we’re not combative. We talk every day. I support Christina and everything she does. She supports me, and our focus, as you would imagine, is just on our children. We’re just trying to provide the best life we can for them, and we’re trying to take care of them.”

The comedian, who has previously used his marriage as source material in his stand-up comedy, told listeners that he wouldn’t be doing interviews, podcasts or press about the split and planned to focus on his work and co-parenting with Pazsitzky. “This is me addressing what it is and how it’s been, and it’s been terrible. And I don’t feel like I need to keep talking about this. ... As disappointing as it is, it is what it is.”