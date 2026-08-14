Christy Knowings, star on Nickelodeon’s iconic sketch show ‘All That,’ dies at 46

Christy Knowings, an actor best known for her work on Nickelodeon’s comedy sketch show “All That” has died at 46 after suffering a severe asthma attack.

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Christy Knowings, an actor best known for the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series “All That,” has died. She was 46.

According to her father, Charles Dunn, Knowings died Tuesday in Long Beach after she suffered a severe asthma attack on Aug. 7 and went into cardiac arrest. The actor had been on life support for several days.

Knowings joined Nickelodeon’s sketch show for kids and teens, “All That,” in 1997 when she was a teenager trying to break into the business. She impressed casting directors with a repertoire of characters and accents she’d been perfecting since she was 4 years old.

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“I filmed a bunch of different characters, and then a week after that, producers and writers from ‘All That’ flew out from Hollywood to come see me in New York, and that’s all she wrote,” Knowings said during a 2019 interview. “Five minutes later, I was asked if I wanted to move to California.”

On “All That,” Knowings joined an all-star cast that included Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell, Nick Cannon and Gabriel Iglesias, to name a few. She stayed with the sketch show for three seasons, departing in 2000.

Following “All That,” she appeared on “Sesame Street” across three episodes in twin-themed sketches.

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“Sesame Street” posted a tribute for the actor on social media, writing, “Sesame Workshop mourns the loss of Christy Knowings, who appeared on Sesame Street alongside her brother, cast member Chris Knowings. Our deepest condolences go out to Chris and his family.”

Christy Lorraine Knowings was born Feb. 25, 1980, in the Bronx. She attended Manhattan’s Professional Performing Arts School and started honing her skills as a character actor from an early age.

“I did impersonations, but my thing was really creating new characters, and the characters would stem from different dialects,” she told the Pop Culture With Pat podcast.

“I was pretty good ... Even if I had a small role playing a judge at a science fair, I would still try and make that character stand out by using a different accent or doing something a little dangerous. Didn’t always work! But most of the time it did.”

In 2019, ahead of the 25th anniversary of “All That,” Knowings spoke with Bustle about the way the show was ahead of its time. The Native American Afro-Latina actor said the cultural nuances brought by the diverse cast were celebrated.

“People tell me, especially Black ‘90s kids who were watching for my seasons, they’re like, ‘We really paid attention to you because you were the only Black girl!’ I was there to represent them in a way and I didn’t even realize it at the time because social media was not a thing,” she said.

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“‘All That’ showcased the unity that we all wanted, needed and still need in a very humorous way. We brought each other together in a very lighthearted way. With Amanda and I doing ‘Whateverrr!’ you didn’t see a Black girl and a white girl, you just saw these two insane girls who loved the same guys. We both loved Leonardo DiCaprio and we both loved Kobe Bryant! I think we pushed a lot of boundaries.”

Knowings’ “All That” castmates posted tributes to her on social media.

Thompson, now a “Saturday Night Live” star, wrote alongside a photo of Knowings, “Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!”

Alisa Reyes wrote that Christy was “not only an immensely talented actress, singer, and artist, but she was also a star seed, a light worker, and a true uplifter of humanity ... Her frequency and vibration are now soaring into the ethers, and I can already feel her magic sprinkling upon us like stardust.”

Lisa Foiles posted a tribute on Facebook, writing, “It doesn’t feel fair when we lose one of our own. Christy was mesmerizing to me on ‘All That.’ I studied her facial expressions, her commitment to a bit, her talent for comedy way beyond her years. I dreamed of being in her shoes — and even when I joined the show, I knew they were impossibly big shoes to fill. She was a comedic icon to me, and when I finally got to meet her, her kindness matched her talent. Take some time to let her make you laugh today. RIP Christy Knowings.”

Knowings is survived by her father, twin brother, mother Rénee Knowings Dunn and siblings Charles Dunn Jr., Ashley Dunn Ledger, Yavonka Vega, Tamea Dunn and Lee Elder.