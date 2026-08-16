Hayden Panettiere, star of ‘Heroes,’ ‘Nashville,’ dies at 36

Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of “Blonde” at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2022. The actor has died at age 36.

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Actor Hayden Panettiere, who starred in TV dramas and movies, died Sunday, according to her family. She was 36.

Panettiere’s father, Skip, announced the actor’s death in a statement provided to ABC News on Sunday.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” his statement said.

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A representative for Panettiere did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

No other details were released.

Panettiere was a child actor who became a well-known celebrity and star of both TV shows and movies.

She starred on “Nashville” and, before that, “Heroes.” Her early work includes roles in the 1990s on the soaps “One Life to Live” and “Guiding Light.” She’s also a model and singer, having released several singles.

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Panettiere starred in the “Scream” horror movie franchise.

Panettiere gave birth to her daughter, with boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko, in 2014 and has been vocal about her struggle with postpartum depression. She gave up custody of the child in 2018, a decision she called “heartbreaking.”

In May, the actor published a memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” in which she recounted the struggles of celebrity. She opened up about her struggles with alcoholism and depression after the birth of her daughter.

In interviews about the book, she reflected on the scrutiny and cruelty she faced as a young actor.

“It blows my mind that people could be so cruel,” she told the New York Times. “Looking back as an adult and a mother of a daughter, it’s hard to believe that grown adults were OK with ripping you apart at such a tender age. At any age, really.

“I just can’t believe I made it through alive,” she added.

In 2025, her brother, Jansen Panettiere, died suddenly of heart complications.

In the statement to ABC, her father said the family asked for privacy “as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.