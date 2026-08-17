Hayden Panettiere ‘was a kind and gentle person’: ‘Heroes’ team joins Hollywood stars’ tributes

Hayden Panettiere, the accomplished former child actor known for roles in “Ice Princess” and “Heroes,” died Sunday at age 36.

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Hayden Panettiere’s collaborators and Hollywood peers are paying tribute to the accomplished actor after her death at age 36.

Panettiere, whose career spanned TV, film and video games and notably included series “Nashville” and “Heroes,” died Sunday, her father announced in a statement. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” his statement said. A cause of death was not revealed but an autopsy Monday found no signs of trauma that would have been a contributing factor.

The actor was found unresponsive at an apartment complex in Greenville, S.C., shortly before 2 p.m. Eastern time after an acquaintance called 911, police said in a statement. Police did not release a cause of death but said a preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play.

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As news of Panettiere’s death spread, her co-stars and colleagues honored her life and career. Panettiere was also known for her work on soaps “One Life to Live” and “Guiding Light” and films “Remember the Titans,” “Bring It On: All or Nothing” and the “Scream” franchise. In NBC’s “Heroes,” Panettiere played cheerleader Claire Bennet, who had the ability to regenerate. In a statement Monday to The Times, “Heroes” creator and executive producer Tim Kring said Panettiere was an “extraordinary talent.”

“You dream of writing for an actress like her. Although only 16 years old when we cast her, she could somehow naturally hone in on the most nuanced drama, humor and pathos of any scene she was in,” Kring said. “But most importantly, she was a kind and gentle person who was always joy and an inspiration to work with.”

“Heroes” co-star Masi Okasaid on X that he was heartbroken by news of Panettiere’s death. Oka said he will remember her “beautiful spirit, immense talent and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her.”

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“She was way wiser beyond her years and now gone too soon,” he added.

Kim Cattrall, who played Panettiere’s mother and figure skating coach in “Ice Princess,” said Panettiere was “gone far too soon” and shared a photo of the two from the Disney film. Melissa Barrera and David Arquette, who starred alongside Panettiere in the “Scream” franchise, mourned their co-star on Instagram. Barrera posted a story that read, “Rest in peace sweet Hayden,” and Arquette expressed his love in the comments section of Variety’s post announcing Panettiere’s dearth.

Panettiere’s “Custody” co-star Viola Davis reacted Sunday to news of her death, writing about the young star’s talents and personality on Instagram. Davis said Panettiere was “an old, wise soul with such a deep heart.”

“I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming,” Davis said. “I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy.”

Alyson Stoner, who is part of the same generation of child stars as Panettiere, posted an emotional video to Instagram. Both Panettiere and Stoner lent their voices to the popular “Kingdom Hearts” video game series as Kairi. “I’ll be thinking of Hayden and the legacy that she has left,” Stoner said, also expressing love to fans of the games.

Bethany Joy Lenz shared the screen with a young Panettiere in “Guiding Light” and remembered her co-star on Instagram. Lenz described seeing a young Panettiere “playing games” and navigating the set of the soap drama. She also remembered Panettiere’s acting sensibilities at such a young age, writing that she “understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I’d ever seen on camera.” Lenz said in her post that she was in disbelief about her co-star’s death, considering “everything seemed to be turning around.”

“She was coming BACK to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter ... Hayden, you are surround by love,” Lenz said. “I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real.”

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Times staff writers Terry Castleman and Hailey Branson-Potts contributed to this report.