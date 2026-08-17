Perez Hilton remains hospitalized as his website resumes activity

Perez Hilton‘s family provided an update almost two weeks after his public mental health crisis.

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Content warning: This story includes mention of self-harm.

Perez Hilton remains hospitalized almost two weeks after his public mental health crisis, his family shared Monday.

In a statement published on Hilton’s website, his family said the 48-year-old is “continuing in an inpatient setting under the care of a dedicated team of medical and mental health professionals.”

The health update also comes with news that Hilton’s famed gossip blog — which launched in 2004 — will resume publishing stories.

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“Perez built PerezHilton.com more than 20 years ago, and it has remained one of the most important parts of his life ever since,” the statement read. “For now, Perez’s health remains the priority as his team keeps the site active and moving forward.”

The celebrity blogger appeared to be harming himself repeatedly with a box cutter and knife during a TikTok livestream Aug. 4. Fans and moderators from the social platform were among those who called authorities.

Voices Abcarian: Perez Hilton created the internet culture that watched his mental health crisis unfold The celebrity gossip blogger became as famous as the stars he covered before social media upended his business model.

Officials reported to Hilton’s home in Miami and “safely recovered” and transported him to a local hospital where he received care.

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In a previous statement from the family, they noted that Hilton’s three children, niece and sister were inside the home minutes before the incident unfolded. “When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma,” the statement read.

The TikTok video has since been removed from the platform and Hilton’s account has been banned.

Perez suffered “significant” blood loss and additional injuries that will require surgery, per an earlier statement from the family, who requested privacy.

According to the Miami-Dade court case database, Hilton’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, filed a petition on Aug. 7 for temporary custody over his three minor children. Page Six reported that Hilton “voluntarily consented” to the petition for custody.

Born Mario Lavandeira, the Cuban American has been a pop culture personality since the mid-aughts, running one of the most-visited entertainment sites. His unabashed hot takes elevated his social capital in Hollywood, while simultaneously making him persona non grata among many celebrities at the center of disparaging attacks — which were not limited to comments about their physical appearance, sexuality and mental health struggles.

Earlier this year, when Hilton was hospitalized in Las Vegas for 21 days due to severe sepsis, he shared a video in which he said God presented himself to him and that he was a changed man.

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“I made a lot of mistakes in my past. We all have. Nobody’s perfect,” Hilton said. “But my mistakes are very public. The internet is forever. Receipts are forever. I carry with me a deep shame and regret. I’m sorry; I will continue to apologize. I have also reached out to make amends. I have apologized publicly and privately to dozens of people.”

Times staff writers Emily St. Martin and Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.