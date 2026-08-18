Kaia Gerber reveals past exorcism: ‘I was possessed as a child’

Kaia Gerber, who stars in the new FX series “The Shards,” shared that she was “haunted” her whole life, later adding that she underwent an exorcism using a didgeridoo.

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Kaia Gerber says she had an exorcism after her parents believed she was “possessed” as a child.

While promoting her new FX series “ The Shards ” on the podcast “ The Mitch Churi Chat Show ,” the 24-year-old actor and model recalled her experience working with Ryan Murphy on “American Horror Stories” (co-created by Brad Falchuk).

Gerber played a teenage ghost in the 2021 “Horror Stories” spinoff trapped inside the historic Rosenheim Mansion , also known as the Murder House from the first “American Horror Story” season. Concerned about the spooky Los Angeles estate — which served a convent for nuns for half a century — Gerber said her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, gave her holy water to take on set.

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“She was like, ‘I don’t want you to get possessed,’” Gerber said. “I was told I was possessed as a child.”

Gerber — who during the interview sat next to her co-star Homer Gere — shared that she was “haunted” her whole life.

“I do feel as though I attract beings from the other dimension, in a very casual and chill way,” said Gerber, who was also a cast member in “American Horror Story: Double Feature” (the 10th season of the FX anthology series) in 2021, where her character was involved in an alien abduction.

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When questioned by host Mitch Churi if the actor-model had undergone an exorcism, she revealed that she “actually” did.

“They played a didgeridoo all over me. That’s how they did the exorcism,” Gerber said. “That actually did happen. I’ve never talked about it, but it actually did happen.”

The sacred wind instrument — which is created from a eucalyptus tree trunk or branch naturally hollowed out by termites — was developed a thousand years ago by the Aboriginal community in northern Australia and is often used in cultural ceremonies.

Some didgeridoo instrumentalists believe its low-frequency sound waves can foster a state of health and harmony for those in the Aboriginal community. An online search showed no info on it being used in an exorcism.

Regardless, the “Bottoms” actor revealed to the Australian podcast host she was “all healed” now that she was promoting the ’80s slasher TV series, which is based on the autofictional novel by Bret Easton Ellis centering on privileged high school seniors who are stalked by a killer known as the Trawler.

In response to her spiritual update, Churi said, “that’s the devil speaking, I don’t know who to trust.”