Madonna dominates 2026 MTV VMAs nominations
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
It’s a material world and the VMAs are living in it.
Madonna ruled the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards nominations on Tuesday with 11. The Queen of Pop last led the pack in 1990 when she was up for the top award for “Vogue.” Thirty six years later, history repeats itself with Madonna’s 14-minute “Confessions II — The Film” earning a nomination for video of the year.
Her 11 nominations — including artist of the year, song of the year and choreography — are a personal best for the music legend.
Taylor Swift earned the second-most nominations with nine, including video of the year, artist of the year and pop. The “Fate of Ophelia” singer is hoping to add to her record 30 Moon Persons.
Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter each scored seven nominations, while Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson each received five.
The nominations for the 2026 Emmys have been announced.
The dance category is returning after a seven-year hiatus. The award was first given in 1989 when Paula Abdul won for “Straight Up.” Madonna has yet to win the prize but is nominated this year for “Confessions II — The Film.”
A few categories were absent from the announcement: rock and afrobeats, which were presented last year; as well as awards for pop artist, push performance of the year, album, video for good, long-form video, group and song of the summer.
The VMAs will be broadcast live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m., and simulcast on MTV and Paramount+.
Fans can now vote for 13 categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Sept. 25. During the “Power Hour” between 1-2 p.m. from Aug. 20 to Sept. 25, votes count double per category. Best new artist can still be voted on during the show.
Here is the list of all nominations:
Madonna’s vintage Coachella outfit is missing, but police don’t think it was stolen
Madonna’s vintage Coachella outfit is missing. Indio Police said they believe the clothes fell off a golf cart and were not taken deliberately.
Video of the year
Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records
Gener8ion - “Storm starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music
Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Tears” - Island
Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records
Artist of the year
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Bruno Mars - Atlantic Records
Madonna - Warner Records
Morgan Wallen - Big Loud/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter - Island
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
Song of the year
BTS - “Swim” - BigHit Music
Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas” - Columbia Records
Huntr/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami - “Golden” - Republic Records/Visva Records
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love” - Warner Records
Olivia Dean - “Man I Need” - Island
PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Raye - “Where Is My Husband!” - Human Re Sources
Best new artist
Bella Kay - Atlantic Records
Cortis - BigHit Music
Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records
Malcolm Todd - Columbia Records
Myles Smith - RCA Records
Sienna Spiro - Capitol Records
Stella Lefty - Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Best collaboration
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - “Chains & Whips” - Roc Nation Distribution
French Montana x Max B - “Ever Since U Left Me” - Coke Boys Records
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love” - Warner Records
PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai” - Sony Music US Latin
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - “Hard Part” - Def Jam Recordings
Best pop
Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
Charli xcx - “SS26” - Atlantic Records
Lisa - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo - “drop dead” - Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour” - Island
Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl” - RCA Records
Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records
Best hip-hop
Cardi B ft. Kehlani - “Safe” - Atlantic Records
Don Toliver - “E85” - Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records
Drake - “Janice STFU” - OVO/Republic Records
Megan Thee Stallion - “Lover Girl” - Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott - “Dumbo” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Tyler, the Creator - “Sugar on My Tongue” - Columbia Records
Best R&B
Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records
Chris Brown - “It Depends/Obvious” - RCA Records
Dave & Tems - “Raindance” - Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
Justin Bieber - “Yukon” - Def Jam Recordings
Kehlani - “Folded” - Atlantic Records
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - “Is It a Crime” - Epic Records
Best alternative
Geese - “Taxes” - Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
mgk & Fred Durst - “Fix Ur Face” - EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
Noah Kahan - “The Great Divide” - Mercury Records
Olivia Rodrigo - “the cure” - Geffen Records
Sombr - “Homewrecker” - SMB Music/Warner Records
Tame Impala - “Dracula” - Columbia Records
twenty one pilots - “Drag Path” - Fueled By Ramen
Best dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless - “New Religion” - Bebe Rexha Music LLC/Empire
Harry Styles - “Aperture” - Columbia Records
Lady Gaga &Doechii - “Runway” - Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope
Records/Capitol Records
Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Slayyyter - “Dance…” - Records/Columbia Records
Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl” - RCA Records
Best Latin
Anitta with Shakira - “Choka Choka” - Republic Records/UMLE
Bad Bunny - “NuevaYoL” - Rimas Entertainment
Fuerza Regida - “Tu Sancho” - Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
Karol G - “Papasito” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - “La Perla” - Columbia Records
Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta - “La Villa” - AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin
Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai” - Sony Music US Latin
Best K-pop
Blackpink - “Jump” - YG Entertainment
BTS - “Swim” - BigHit Music
Cortis - “RedRed” - BigHit Music
Katseye - “Pinky Up” - Hybe x Geffen Records
Le SSerafim (feat. j-hope of BTS) - “Spaghetti” - Source Music
Lisa - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Best country
Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas” - Columbia Records
Kacey Musgraves - “Dry Spell” - Lost Highway/Interscope Records
Lainey Wilson - “Somewhere Over Laredo” - Broken Bow Records
Luke Combs - “Back in the Saddle” - Columbia Nashville
Shaboozey - “Cowgirl” - American Dogwood/Empire
Stella Lefty - “Boston” - Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Tucker Wetmore - “Brunette” - Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records
Best direction
Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records
Gener8ion - “Storm starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music
Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour” - Island
Taylor Swift - “Opalite” - Republic Records
Best art direction
Charli xcx - “SS26” - Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Doechii - “Runway” - Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Sombr - “My Body Isn’t Ready” - SMB Music/Warner Records
Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records
Best cinematography
ASAP Rocky - “PunkRocky”-ASAP Worldwide/RCA Records
Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
Lisa - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
Shaboozey - “Cowgirl” - American Dogwood/Empire
Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records
Best editing
Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records
Lisa - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour” - Island
Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records
Best choreography
Gener8ion - “Storm starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music
Harry Styles - “Dance No More” - Columbia Records
Katseye - “Pinky Up” - Hybe x Geffen Records
Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl” - RCA Records
Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records
Best visual effects
Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
Jisoo X Zayn - “Eyes Closed” - Warner Records
Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Raye ft. Hans Zimmer - “Click Clack Symphony.” - Human Re Sources
Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records