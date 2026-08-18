Witney Carson shares pregnancy news, celebrity pairing ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ premiere

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Witney Carson will be dancing for two on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The professional ballroom dancer revealed her pregnancy Monday on “Good Morning America,” stating that although she’s excited for the experience, it is also “daunting.”

“I’ve never been this far along pregnant and competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” said Carson. “I don’t know if it’s ever been done. So you guys will definitely see a big bump.”

The competitive dancer has two boys — 5-year-old Leo and 3-year-old Jet — with husband Carson McAllister. The two have been married since 2016.

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The 32-year-old has competed on 15 seasons of the popular reality dance show. Last year, she took home the top prize alongside Australian conservationist Robert Irwin ; in 2014, she took home her first Mirrorball Trophy alongside actor Alfonso Ribeiro .

In the coming season, Carson also revealed that she will hit the dance floor with comedian Guillermo Rodriguez , the Mexican talk show personality best known as a sidekick to Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“It wasn’t on my bingo card to compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and be four months pregnant, but I think that it’s a beautiful thing,” said Carson on “GMA.” “I want to feel empowered. I want to see what my body can do. And hopefully Guillermo could be right there beside me and we can work as a team.”

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In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter , the dancer revealed that she was “extremely sick” in her first trimester and “dropped out of things” that she had been contracted to participate in, but after discussing the matter with her husband as well as executive producer Deena Katz, she decided to continue with the competition.

Carson was first in the spotlight in 2012 during the ninth season of the Fox series “So You Think You Can Dance,” then joined the “Dancing With the Stars” troupe in 2013 for the 16th season. This summer, she made a special appearance as a guest judge on the spinoff series “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” where 12 up-and-coming dancers compete for a pro-dancer spot on the popular main series.

Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere with a two-night episode on Sept. 15 and 16.