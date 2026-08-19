Goodbye, Montecito. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly moving to U.K.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shown in April during a visit to Bondi Beach in Australia, will be moving back to the U.K., according to reports.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be leaving Montecito and moving back to Britain six years after the couple left amid a family feud.

In the coming weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly relocate just in time for Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to begin school in September. The couple will put down roots in an undisclosed location, and the children’s school will be kept under wraps. Although Frogmore Cottage is still vacant after King Charles formally evicted the couple in 2023 (prior to that, they were still using the property for visits) after the publication of Harry’s dishy tell-all, “Spare,” it’s unclear whether the couple plans to cozy up anywhere near the grounds of the Home Park.

According to People, Prince Harry and Markle will maintain their Montecito chateau as well as their Portugal getaway pad but will reside at a private, non-royal home in the U.K.

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The couple wed in 2018 and stepped away from their senior-royal duties in 2020 to head west in an unprecedented move. Although many were clutching their pearls over what the U.K. tabloids dubbed Megxit, Prince Harry and Markle used their time on the golden coast to tackle a variety of lifestyle, media and entertainment projects. Among them was the 2022 Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan.” The couple’s production company, Archewell Audio, also inked a deal with Spotify reportedly worth $20 million and dropped “Archetypes” in 2022, then there was Markle’s 2025 lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” and recently the Girl Scout cookie documentary produced by the couple, “Cookie Queens.”

But the ventures were met with, at best, mixed reviews and, at worst, outright hostility.

The couple’s move back to Britain follows a recent successful reunion with King Charles — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s first time visiting with their grandfather in more than four years — and according to People, King Charles welcomes the opportunity to spend more time together as a family.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.