‘Reading Rainbow’ host Mychal Threets says he is ‘seeking help’ and checks into hospital

Librarian Mychal Threets, who went viral for his joyful energy, said on Monday “in this moment I am safe” and that he planned to check into a hospital.

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Mychal Threets, the Bay Area librarian who hosts PBS’ reboot of “Reading Rainbow,” stirred concern among fans earlier this week after saying on social media that he is “not okay” and seeking treatment.

Threets, who went viral for his cheery librarian anecdotes in 2024, posted on Instagram Threads on Monday that he is “going to the hopital [sic] tomorrow” and assured fans “in this moment I am safe.” He did not disclose additional details. The Times requested additional information in an email to Threets but did not immediately hear back.

“No matter what happens to me I will always be thankful for the extraordinary people in my life who worry, who help me,” Threets continued his post. “Thank you for your care. I will always love you.”

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Threets became known online for spreading positivity and his affirmations. In the past, he has also spoken openly about his longtime struggles with mental health. Threets shared his experiences with therapy and medication in 2024, as he also spoke about the more difficult times he has faced as a librarian.

“You can struggle and you can have joy,” he said at the time. “Are you ready for joy? Joy is ALWAYS there when you’re ready.”

In the comments to Threets’ post Monday, followers responded with concern and support for the librarian. Several users, including actor Yvette Nicole Brown, urged Threets to seek treatment sooner while others said they were proud of Threets for seeking the help he needs. Children’s book author Phil Bildner wrote in a separate Threads post on Tuesday that he has spoken with Threets.

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“He’s getting the help he needs and appreciates all your love and support,” Bildner said.

Threets — also known as Mychal the Librarian — was named host of PBS’ “Reading Rainbow” reboot in September 2025.

“I was raised on Reading Rainbow,” Threets wrote in a post on Threads at the time. “LeVar Burton is my hero. I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere.”

Threets was among the literary figures featured at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books in April. He took the Children’s Stage to present his book “I’m So Happy You’re Here: A Celebration of Library Joy.”