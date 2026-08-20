Perez Hilton granted supervised visits with his 3 kids as his mother assumes temporary custody

Perez Hilton and his three children attend a film premiere in Burbank. Hilton was recently granted supervised visits with his kids after his mother assumed temporary custody.

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Perez Hilton has been granted supervised visits with his children.

Hilton’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, was granted temporary custody of Hilton’s three children after the celebrity blogger suffered a mental health crisis that was livestreamed on TikTok earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hilton’s visits must be supervised by a mental health professional or a family member both he and his mother agree upon. Hilton signed off on the custody arrangement in which Lavandeira will handle parental responsibilities, including enrolling the children in school, overseeing their medical care and anything else that may arise while Hilton navigates recovery.

The Miami-Dade County court case database confirmed that Lavandeira filed a petition for temporary custody on Aug. 7. She also reportedly requested the case documents to be sealed to allow the family to “privately heal and move forward from this unfortunate incident.”

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Lavandeira filed her petition after Miami police responded on Aug. 4 to calls concerning a disturbing TikTok livestream in which a bloodied Hilton harmed himself repeatedly with a box cutter and knife, and expressed suicidal intentions. Hilton’s sister, Barbara Giarraffa, frightened fans and TikTok moderators were among those who called authorities.

Officials responded to Hilton’s home in Miami around 9 p.m. and “safely recovered” Hilton, who was subsequently placed in a 72-hour hold under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows for detention to assess mental health.

In a statement published to Hilton’s website, his family said the days since the incident had been “nearly unbearable,” noting that Hilton’s children, niece and sister were inside the home at the time of the disturbing social media stream — Giarraffa has said she grabbed the kids and fled after discovering her brother naked and bloodied in his bathroom. Hilton’s family said in the statement that healing for his children and niece was their highest priority.

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“An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy,” the statement continued. “For the children’s safety, privacy, and well-being, we respectfully ask members of the media, paparazzi, content creators, and the public to leave the area surrounding the family’s home and not return. Please allow his children the privacy and space they need during this unimaginably difficult time.”

As of Monday, Hilton’s family said that the media personality remained hospitalized in an inpatient facility and “is receiving the medical care he needs.”