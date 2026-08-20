Post Malone is officially off the market: He is engaged to stylist Christy Lee

Post Malone is engaged to girlfriend and stylist Christy Lee. He seemingly popped the question in Utah this week after more than a year of dating.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Some, ahem, “congratulations” are in order for Post Malone and his sweetheart Christy Lee.

The “Sunflower” rapper-turned-country singer is engaged to stylist Lee more than a year after sparking a romance. Lee’s close friend Marina Hollyer announced the engagement news Wednesday on her Instagram stories, captioning a photo of the newly betrothed pair with the caption: “My best friend in the world just got engaged.” Hollyer also shared photos of the couple and friends posing in front of a flower arch and at dinner, seemingly moments after the proposal. Per Hollyer’s Instagram page, Posty popped the question in Utah, where he currently resides.

A representative for the Grammy-nominated “Circles” musician did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for more information.

Music Alabama Shakes are rock’s generational bridge that won’t break Led by Brittany Howard, the reunited soul-rock band tackles love, nature and a fraying American optimism on ‘I Must Be Dreaming,’ its first album in more than a decade.

Post Malone, 31, reportedly began dating Lee at the beginning of 2025 after calling off an engagement with his then-longtime girlfriend, with whom he shares a 4-year-old daughter. The exes settled their custody battle in November but details about their agreement were sealed, People reported at the time.

Advertisement

This year has been an exciting one for the singer. In April he headlined the final night of the Stagecoach festival in Indio, and this summer he headlined the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony in New Jersey, debuting new music and performing the fan favorite hit “Sunflower” with Swae Lee on the global stage.

While he is still yet to wed, Malone is already celebrating a milestone anniversary. His popular 2016 mixtape “August 26” is celebrating its 10th year and will finally be available to stream on — surprise — Aug. 26, he announced last week.