Dolly Parton remembered: Tributes from Hollywood to D.C. show her boundless legacy

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Dolly Parton’s death has left the music, film and television worlds reeling, with stars and luminaries across those industries and more paying tribute to the beloved entertainer’s life and legacy.

Parton, the accomplished country music star who became a national treasure and pop culture icon, died Tuesday at age 80, her nephew Bryan Seaver announced. The singer-actor-philanthropist died after a series of health issues that led her to postpone several performing commitments last year, including a residency in Vegas. She revealed in May that her “immune system and digestive system got all out of whack” in recent years.

The entertainer, an authentic and bright personality whose appearance was made even brighter with bedazzled and fringed ensembles, leaves behind a legacy that includes classics “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” (later popularized by the late powerhouse singer Whitney Houston) that influenced modern country music acts. Her career also included acting, most notably roles in “Steel Magnolias,” “Hannah Montana” and “9 to 5.”

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Lily Tomlin, Parton’s co-star on the 1980 comedy “9 to 5,” uploaded a picture of the two to her Instagram profile with the caption: “No words...[broken heart emoji].”

Jane Fonda, who also starred in the workplace comedy, posted on Instagram that she was “devastated.”

“I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves,” the “Monster-in-Law” star wrote in the caption. “She was the voluptuous embodiment of empathy.”

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Country singer and actor Reba McEntire dedicated a heartfelt tribute to Parton on her Instagram account.

“There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang,” she wrote.

The carousel on the post featured various images of the two, who first crossed paths at the Grand Ole Opry’s Opry100 celebration in 1977. Throughout their decades-long friendship, the pair were frequent collaborators; Parton was a guest on McEntire‘s 2001 self-titled sitcom. In 2021, the country stars finally joined forces for their first duet, an acoustic rendition of “Does He Love You” for McEntire’s “Revived Remixed Revisited.”

Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, who shared the stage with Parton in 2025 for a Stand Up to Cancer benefit concert, wrote on her Instagram story: “There is a hole in the universe. There was and will never be anyone like @dollyparton.”

“Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel seen,” wrote Kelly Clarkson in an Instagram post, who just yesterday shared a cover that she had done of Parton’s “9 to 5” for the Season 1 premiere of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will. What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us,” the “American Idol” star added to her post.

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The late singer later appeared on Season 4 of Clarkson’s talk show, for an impromptu duet of her 1974 song “I Will Always Love You,” a clip that was uploaded to the TV show’s Instagram account hours before Parton’s death was officially announced.

Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to Parton’s death, writing, “the world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.”

The Muppets celebrated Parton on Threads, writing “there will never be another quite like Dolly Parton” and posted photos of the musician sharing the screen with Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.

The account for the puppet troupe continued: “She was the ultimate singer, songwriter, actress, performer, and philanthropist. She filled the world with light and we are so grateful for every second we got to spend with her onstage and off.”

Carole King shared on Threads that she was heartbroken by the news. Parton “was an exemplary human being,” she wrote.

The Grand Ole Opry said on Instagram that Parton’s death “will be deeply felt for generations to come” and said the legendary musician “taught us to lead with kindness, generosity, and compassion.”

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Country music star Maren Morris, the Academy of Country Music, and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also paid tribute to Parton for her contributions to music, entertainment and beyond.

In a post uploaded to Instagram, actor Jamie Lee Curtis upheld Dolly’s bravery, writing that “she was more than they thought she was.”

“The Mandalorian” actor Pedro Pascal posted an image of Parton to his Instagram with a caption that read: “One of one [broken heart]. We must make more.”

“Some people are so extraordinary, their existence feels almost impossible. Dolly was one of those people,” wrote Khloé Kardashian on her Instagram story about the country star, who last year was a guest on her podcast, “Khloé in Wonderland.”

“A once-in-a-lifetime soul. A woman whose light, heart, talent and humanity changed this world forever,” the 42-year-old Kardashian wrote. “To have admired her was a gift.”

President Trump celebrated Parton as “one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER” on a post to Truth Social and said “this is a true loss for millions of people.” He also announced that he would lower the American flag across the country for a week beginning Tuesday evening.

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“Rest in Peace, Dolly!,” he continued, “the World loves you.”