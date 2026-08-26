Comedian Reggie Watts reportedly dropped from festivals after abuse allegations

A number of Reggie Watts’ upcoming performances have been scrapped following a report accusing the comedian of being “reckless” and “abusive” in past romantic relationships.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Reggie Watts has reportedly been dropped from the lineups of multiple festivals after a recent report accused him of being “reckless” and “abusive” in past relationships.

The comedian and musician will no longer be performing at the Monterey Jazz Festival, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday. According to multiple outlets, Watts has also been removed from the programming for the Shambala and Greenbelt festivals in the U.K. as well as Electric Picnic in Ireland. He had previously been scheduled to appear at all three events over the weekend. A series of shows with the band CAPYAC have also been canceled.

The theme song Watts created for the “Comedy Bang! Bang!” podcast has also been removed. The latest episode, which was released Monday, began with a generic announcement of the podcast’s title and episode number rather than Watts’ beatbox-infused tune that has normally kicked off each installment.

Advertisement

Last week, Rolling Stone published a report alleging Watts was a “reckless and selfish” proponent and purveyor of recreational drugs such as ketamine to past romantic partners. The report also included accusations that he was “emotionally and psychologically abusive” in past relationships. The outlet’s investigation followed Watts’ ex-girlfriend Katherine McCollough’s death by suicide in March.

Watts’ attorney, Andrew Brettler, denied the allegations and told Rolling Stone that it was “dangerously false” and a “preconceived narrative” to suggest that Watts was responsible for McCollough’s death.

A performer known for his improvisational musical comedic stylings, Watts, 54, was a late-night TV fixture as the bandleader of the house band for “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” He also starred in the television version of “Comedy Bang! Bang!” alongside host Scott Aukerman.