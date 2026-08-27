Samuel Monroe Jr., actor best known for ‘Menace II Society’ and ‘The Players Club,’ dies at 52

Samuel Monroe Jr. died Wednesday at a hospital in Burbank after more than a year of fighting a meningitis infection, the actor’s wife confirmed on social media. He was 52.

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Samuel Monroe Jr., the actor best known for appearing in ‘90s cult classic films including “Menace II Society,” “Tales from the Hood” and “The Players Club,” has died after more than a year of battling a meningitis infection. He was 52.

Monroe died Wednesday at Providence Saint Joseph in Burbank, the actor’s wife, Shawna Stewart, confirmed in a Facebook announcement. The actor had been on life support since April. At the time, Stewart told Complex that Monroe contracted meningitis while filming in Las Vegas. She said her husband sought treatment at several hospitals and his condition was “repeatedly” misdiagnosed. “Because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months,” she told the outlet.

“Sam, the strength you had for those nine months that the hospital misdiagnosed you is unheard of and so strong-hearted of you. You definitely were a fighter,” Stewart said Thursday. “Your journey on this earth may have come to an end, but your light will continue to shine.”

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Joyce Patton, Monroe’s mother, also confirmed her son’s death Wednesday evening. Patton wrote in a Facebook post that “God called him home” and thanked friends and family for their prayers and continued support amid her son’s health battle. Patton announced her son’s death hours after she previously said Wednesday that Monroe was undergoing a procedure and his condition was “not looking good.”

Meningitis is an infection and swelling of the fluid and membranes around the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. The inflammation from meningitis typically triggers symptoms such as headache, fever and a stiff neck. While viral infections are the most common cause in the United States, bacteria, parasites and fungi can also cause the condition. Stewart said in July that her husband “lost all ability to move any part of his body” and suffered seizures and swelling in his brain.

Monroe’s family also launched a GoFundMe campaign in April, seeking financial aid to support his family and his treatment. “We have faith and trust that God will carry him through this,” the description for the fundraiser reads. The campaign has raised more than $9,000 of its $50,000 target as of Thursday morning. Monroe’s stepdaughter Tayonna Stewart, who organized the fundraiser, also said in the description that funds will go toward a “proper and respectful celebration of life” in the wake of the actor’s passing.

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Monroe, also known professionally as “Caffeine” and “Caffamilliano,” made his acting debut in 1993, opposite Patti LaBelle on the hit TV series “Out All Night.” The same year, he splashed onto the big screen, portraying Ilena’s cousin in “Menace II Society.”

He also acted in films “Tales from the Hood,” “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,” “What Goes Around Comes Around,” “Set It Off” and “The Players Club.” Most recently, he acted in 2023 films “Packz” and “Payment Received.” His final project was the comedy “Extra’d Out,” according to IMDb. The film’s director, Zenda Wynn, paid tribute to the late star on Instagram.

“God I hope you have earmuffs,” Monroe’s wife continued in her post. “Sam will definitely be making you laugh and finding some way in heaven to beat on a wall to make new music in heaven.”

Monroe is survived by his mother, his wife and his three children, Kingston, Milliano and Brooklynn.