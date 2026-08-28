J. Cole canceled concert after touring crew member died carrying show gear in big rig

Rapper J. Cole performs during halftime during the NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center on Feb. 17, 2019, in Charlotte.

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J. Cole’s concert in Sacramento was canceled Thursday, following the death of a crew member.

The tour stop at Golden 1 Center was nixed after a member of the rapper‘s crew was involved in a deadly crash earlier that day.

The venue and concert promoter Live Nation shared the news on social media.

“Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning, J. Cole’s performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento tonight, August 27, has been canceled,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

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According to the Sacramento Bee, California Highway Patrol said that around 6 a.m., a touring member driving a big rig crashed on Interstate 5 in Yolo County, when the semitruck drifted onto the right shoulder and tried to return to the road off southbound I-5 and overturned south of Zamora. The crew member died at the scene, according to police.

Per the outlet, the big rig was transporting touring equipment from Tuesday night’s Seattle show.

The Yolo County Coroner’s Office told the Sacramento Bee that the driver was identified as Jarlath Parkinson, 66, of Jackson, S.C.

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The exact cause of the crash is unknown. “May have been a distraction or fell asleep. Unfortunately, the solo occupant did not survive the crash,” Sgt. David Barker of the California Highway Patrol said.

Parkinson, who went by “Chip,” shared his adventures as an entertainment specialist truck driver on social media. His wife, Regina, posted a photo of the two on Friday morning with the caption, “The love of my life.” Parkinson leaves behind three children and three grandchildren.

According to Live Nation, concertgoers who purchased their tickets through Ticketmaster can expect an automatic refund while those who bought tickets through third-party resellers were told to contact their point of purchase.

J. Cole’s tour is in support of his seventh album, “The Fall-Off,” and he’s slated to play Oakland for a two-night run over the weekend. The show will come to Los Angeles and Inglewood for four shows next week.

Representatives for J. Cole did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.