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Entertainment & Arts

John Galliano’s Met Gala 2027 exhibit canceled amid renewed outcry over racist comments

John Galliano sporting a stylized top hat and his signature mustache with models standing on either side behind him
The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Monday that it will no longer move forward with “John Galliano: Horizons,” amid renewed backlash over the designer’s past antisemitic and racist remarks.
(Jacques Brinon / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • The Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibit centered on luxury designer John Galliano, formerly of Christian Dior and Maison Margiela, has been canceled.
  • The exhibit, a retrospective of Galliano’s career, was set to anchor the star-studded Met Gala in 2027.

Luxury fashion designer John Galliano pays the price, once again, for the antisemitic and racist outbursts that led to his ouster from Christian Dior more than a decade ago.

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that it will no longer move forward with “John Galliano: Horizons,” the retrospective exhibit set to be at the center of the annual, star-studded Met Gala in 2027. The Met Gala is overseen by fashion luminary Anna Wintour.

“After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano, 65, said in a news release. The designer also referenced the controversies that upended his professional career and earned him a criminal record in Paris.

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Galliano faced backlash in 2010 and 2011 for two separate incidents in which he made antisemitic and anti-Asian comments. In 2011, the designer was convicted in Paris for his antisemitic comments, leaving him with a criminal record. The court declared at the time that it believed the designer, who has spoken about his struggles with addiction, was “generally, neither racist nor anti-Semitic and did not deserve a prison term.”

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The Met officially pulled the plug on the Galliano exhibit exactly a month after unveiling “John Galliano: Horizons” in July. In a news release published earlier this summer, the museum lauded Galliano as “one of the most inventive and influential designers of the past four decades.” The exhibit was set to celebrate the “full breadth” of Galliano’s career from his time at Givenchy and Dior to Maison Margiela where he remained until 2024, and would feature garments, archival materials, sketches and more. The exhibit would also touch upon the scandals that overshadowed Galliano’s professional life.

“Rather than presenting a conventional narrative of disgrace and redemption, the gallery will examine how memory, experience, cultural values, and historical circumstances continually reshape the reception of a designer’s work,” the Museum said at the time.

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On Monday, Galliano said: “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it.”

Among the critics who spoke out against the Met’s plans to honor Galliano were Anti-Defamation League National Director and Chief Executive Jonathan Greenblatt and New York City County Speaker Julie Menin. Over the weekend, Menin shared a letter to the Met voicing her concern, writing that honoring Galliano “is a serious mistake.” She said Monday she is “pleased” by the cancellation.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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