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Entertainment & Arts

Did Miley Cyrus just go mononymous? The pop star appears to have changed her name

Miley Cyrus has long blond hair and dramatic eye makeup as she poses in a bedazzled tee.
Miley Cyrus has dropped her last name on all of her socials.
(Amy Sussman / Getty Images)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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The artist formerly known as Miley Cyrus appears to have changed her name, or just shortened it.

The “Flowers” hitmaker dropped her last name on all of her socials. Miley has gone mononymous à la Cher, Madonna, Prince, Beyoncé, you get the picture. The persona pivot comes just in time for a 10th studio album, which the star seems to be hinting at.

Just Miley also has a new profile shot that features the star in red lighting wearing a massive Saint Laurent faux fur coat, and it’s giving drama, it’s giving glamour, it’s giving new album cover? Miley’s 2007 debut album was “Meet Miley Cyrus.” Perhaps a 10th album, released 20 years later, will be self-titled and need no formal introduction.

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Earlier this year, the megastar told Wonderland magazine that the album in the works is a love story. “But love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered,” she said. “There is definitely a romantic thread weaving through it because, like all my records, it’s a reflection of where I am in my life. But this one feels especially meaningful because this feeling has stayed with me through multiple eras.”

In December, Miley and her rocker boyfriend of more than four years, Maxx Morando, announced they were engaged. She told Wonderland that a “peaceful kind of love” had become a theme across her last three records. “Not just the love I share with someone else,” she said, but also the love she’s embraced for herself.

“That’s probably been the biggest evolution. Once your relationship with yourself changes, every relationship around you changes too. I think this record celebrates both of those equally.”

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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