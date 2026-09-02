Disney star Carla Jeffery, who played Bree in ‘Zombies’ franchise, dies at 33

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Carla Jeffery, an actor who played Bree in Disney’s “Zombies” franchise, died Tuesday. She was 33.

The actor’s manager confirmed her death on social media.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery,” her manager, Carla Alexander, wrote. “Carla joined the Alexanders Talent Management family at the age of 12. For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room.

“As Bree in Disney’s hit Zombies franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor, and bright spirit with audiences around the world. Carla was more than a client; she was family.

Advertisement

“Our hearts are with Carla’s family and loved ones during this devastating time. We respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Jeffery was born July 10, 1993 in Houston. She launched her acting career at 12 and appeared in “Phat Girlz,” “iCarly,” “Miss Guided,” “Southland,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Men of a Certain Age,” “Good Luck Charlie” and “Shake It Up.”

She was best known for her portrayal of the bubbly Seabrook High cheerleader Bree in Disney’s “Zombies” franchise. The actor starred in all three films and voiced the character in “Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.”

Advertisement

Jeffery’s cause of death was not immediately available. Representatives did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The actor spoken openly about having epilepsy. She encouraged fans to discuss disabilities and said hers didn’t hold her back from singing, acting and having fun.

Jeffery spoke with the Epilepsy Foundation in 2022 and shared that she started having seizures at 18. “When I first got into acting, I was not comfortable talking about my epilepsy,” Jeffery told the foundation. “I was worried that I would have a seizure while reading lines or on set. I was even scared to tell my manager for fear that she wouldn’t send me on any auditions. But, on the contrary, once I told her, she encouraged me to not let it hold me back. It helped me realize there was more to me than just my epilepsy.”

She said that on the set of “Zombies,” she suffered a seizure and woke up in an ambulance, which prompted her to come forward with the condition. “I want everyone to know not to be scared of who you are,” she continued. “I’ve had this for years, and it’s not going anywhere. I just have to work around it. I’m going to keep doing what I love, and at the same time, use my story to help others. I want to be an inspiration. I want you to know that you can do what you want to do despite it all.”

In an August 2025 interview, Jeffery touched on what inspiring young Black girls meant to her.

“I want to cry because I guess I never thought I’d see myself as somebody’s inspiration,” she said. “And then after [‘Zombies’] came out, and they made the costumes for people, seeing the girls dressed up like Bree, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, they really talking about me,’” she said, adding that she realized her weight didn’t matter. “But young Black girls looking up to you? That’s what I want to keep doing.”

