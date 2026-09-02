‘Rocky Horror’ icon Tim Curry’s cause of death revealed

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The official cause of death for Tim Curry, the versatile actor who was beloved for his work in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “It,” has come to light.

Curry died at 80 last week of coronary artery disease, People reported, citing a document from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The document also reportedly listed the actor’s history of stroke and kidney cancer as “other significant conditions” that contributed to his death. A representative for the actor did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for confirmation.

Curry, also known for roles in “Annie,” “Clue” and “Muppet Treasure Island,” died peacefully Aug. 25 at his home in Toluca Lake. The Cheshire native suffered a stroke in 2013, impairing his ability to walk. He remained in a wheelchair until his death. According to People, the document also states Curry did not undergo surgery for either his coronary artery disease, kidney cancer or stroke.

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Onscreen, Curry is best known for originating the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, the madcap and sensual scientist who guides a stranded young couple — and audiences — through an unpredictable evening of sexual exploration and liberation. He debuted in the role in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London, but later expanded his reach when “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” hit the big screen in 1975.

Curry was also known for his work as the evil clown Pennywise in the miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s “It,” butler Wadsworth in “Clue” and the Lord of Darkness in “Legend.” He also had a memorable role in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” He was a prolific voice actor as well whose credits included “FernGully: The Last Rainforest,” “The Wild Thornberrys” and “Over the Garden Wall.”

Voices Commentary: Tim Curry’s British charm and Cheshire grin were made for comedy. These 7 TV roles show why While the actor performed in a lot of films, he also made a good deal of appearances on television in comedic roles, including on ‘Roseanne,’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Will & Grace.’

News of Curry’s death spurred tributes from his co-stars, including Carol Burnett, Lesley Ann Warren, Patricia Quinn and Susan Sarandon. Guillermo del Toro, Rosie O’Donnell, Luke Evans and Patton Oswalt were also among the celebrities paying tribute.

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“What a funny, sexy, original he was. But what I loved about him most was his heart,” Sarandon wrote on Instagram. “Even wheelchair bound he continued to be so sweet and generous with his fans. Thank you Tim for meaning so much to so many people.”