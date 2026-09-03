Bravo cuts ties with ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ star amid police search in Australia

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For reality TV network Bravo, the boat has sailed on any future work with “Below Deck Mediterranean” cast member Nathan Gallagher after he was convicted this week of assaulting his partner and castmate.

“Bravo does not plan on working with Nathan in the future,” a spokesperson for the network said Thursday in a statement shared with The Times. Gallagher has appeared in the last three seasons of the “Below Deck” spinoff, including its 11th season that premiered in June. Filming on the current season concluded before the superyacht bosun was arrested and charged in December on three counts of domestic violence against a 29-year-old woman. Bravo has no intentions to remove footage of Gallagher from the current season, The Times has learned.

Bravo cut ties with Gallagher after law enforcement officials in Australia announced Tuesday that Gallagher is “wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.” The New South Wales Police Force said in a news release that Gallagher, 28, is believed to be offshore. Gallagher failed to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday but a judge still convicted him on the domestic violence charges, the New York Times reported.

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According to an August police report shared with The Times, Ryde Police Area Command responded on Dec. 27, 2025, to reports of an alleged assault and arrested Gallagher at an apartment complex in the Australian suburb of Melrose Park. He was accused of assaulting an unidentified 29-year-old woman the day prior to his arrest. Although not named in the initial report, Gallagher’s “Below Deck” co-star Gael Cameron later filed an Apprehended Violence Application — a request made to a court to protect a person from somebody they believe could cause them harm — against Gallagher, according to Rolling Stone. The two share a young son.

Police also said in the August report that there were no “serious” injuries at the time of Gallagher’s arrest. He was booked at the Gladesville Police Station on three domestic violence charges: common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally choking a person without consent. Gallagher was eventually released on bail.

The “Below Deck” star addressed his arrest for the first time last week, telling Rolling Stone in a statement he doesn’t believe the public “has heard the full story surrounding what happened” and he is prioritizing care for their son. “What has been publicly reported, however, represents only one side of what was an extremely complicated situation,” he said.

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Police urged anyone with information about Gallagher’s location to get in contact.