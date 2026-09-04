‘Harry Potter’ TV series cast reveal: See who’s playing Ginny Weasley and Tom Riddle

From left, Billy Barratt, Bonnie Hill and Lenny Rush will join the Season 2 cast of the “Harry Potter” TV series.

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Expect to see some fresh faces around Hogwarts.

Season 1 of the new “Harry Potter” TV series won’t be out on HBO Max until late this year, but work on the second season is moving full steam ahead, judging by HBO’s casting reveal Friday for several key characters.

Tom Riddle, a.k.a. young Voldemort, will be played by Billy Barratt. The award-winning British actor’s roles include the movie “Bring Her Back” and the Apple TV+ series “Invasion.” In the Harry Potter movies, multiple actors portray the antagonist at various ages. It’s unclear if HBO will do the same for the television series.

There will be a casting shuffle between seasons for the character of Ginny Weasley, member of the ginger clan and Harry’s future love interest. HBO earlier this year announced that Gracie Cochrane, who played Ginny in the first season, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,” was exiting due to unforeseen circumstances. The character will be played by young actor Bonnie Hill for the second season, HBO said.

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British actor and BAFTA winner Lenny Rush will play Dobby, the house elf who becomes a loyal ally to Harry Potter.

HBO has not said when Season 2 will come out. But in November, HBO Chairman Casey Bloys said: “We’re going to do whatever we can to not have a huge gap” between seasons, Deadline reported.

Season 1 was initially set to debut in 2027. However, HBO revealed in the first trailer it dropped in March that it would premiere earlier than expected, on Christmas Day.

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HBO released another trailer for the series this week, giving fans a glimpse of the sorting-hat ceremony and Harry Potter’s mentor, Albus Dumbledore, who is played by John Lithgow.

The show is meant to be a “faithful adaptation” of author J.K. Rowling’s popular books, Warner Bros. Discovery said in 2023 when announcing the series. Rowling is an executive producer.

HBO conducted an extensive search before choosing newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. More than 30,000 children auditioned during open casting call.