Everything to know as Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opens in Los Angeles

(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
The highly anticipated $1-billion building opens Sept. 22. Learn more about its architecture, must-see experiences, rocky start and the questions surrounding “narrative art.”
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Review
What can a ‘Star Wars’ fan expect at the Lucas Museum? Vehicles, costumes and maybe some inspiration
‘Star Wars’ fans will find much to love, including costumes, props--and inspiration--at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
George Lucas on opening Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: ‘This one almost broke my will’
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art co-founders George Lucas and Mellody Hobson spoke Wednesday at the press preview for the new museum. “This one almost broke my will,” Lucas said.
Review
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art arrives as one of L.A.’s boldest, most contradictory buildings
Synthetic yet organic, populist yet elitist, the $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is full of contradictions. Highlights include an extraordinary park, cascading waterfall, structural feats and unique vantages. But the galleries leave much to be desired.