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Entertainment & Arts

Everything to know as Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opens in Los Angeles

A drone view of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.
Inside the 300,000-square-foot museum, more than 1,300 works depict everyday life, manga, fantasy and children’s illustration. There are “Star Wars” touches too; same goes for the 11 acres of grounds featuring statues of Jabba the Hutt and Yoda.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

The highly anticipated $1-billion building opens Sept. 22. Learn more about its architecture, must-see experiences, rocky start and the questions surrounding “narrative art.”

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Los Angeles, CA, - August 31, 2026: A drone view of The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is seen on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. The museum cost about $1 billion to build and took more than a decade from its initial planning to its opening. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

11 must-see things at the sprawling Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

Los Angeles, CA. Aug. 31, 2026 - View of The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art from the garden in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 31 2026. (Ariana Drehsler/For The Times)
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Commentary: Critics will roar, but the Lucas Museum is a win for ‘the people’s art’

Los Angeles, CA. Aug. 31, 2026 - "Star Wars" exhibition at The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 31 2026. (Ariana Drehsler/For The Times)
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What can a ‘Star Wars’ fan expect at the Lucas Museum? Vehicles, costumes and maybe some inspiration

‘Star Wars’ fans will find much to love, including costumes, props--and inspiration--at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

George Lucas arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

George Lucas on opening Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: ‘This one almost broke my will’

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art co-founders George Lucas and Mellody Hobson spoke Wednesday at the press preview for the new museum. “This one almost broke my will,” Lucas said.

Los Angeles, CA, - August 31, 2026: A drone view of The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is seen on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. The museum cost about $1 billion to build and took more than a decade from its initial planning to its opening. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
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Lucas Museum of Narrative Art arrives as one of L.A.’s boldest, most contradictory buildings

Synthetic yet organic, populist yet elitist, the $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is full of contradictions. Highlights include an extraordinary park, cascading waterfall, structural feats and unique vantages. But the galleries leave much to be desired.

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