Ray LaMontagne topples over onstage in Nashville, where the high hits 101

Ray LaMontagne was treated for heat-related dehydration after collapsing onstage during a Saturday night performance in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

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Folk singer Ray LaMontange was treated for heat-related dehydration after collapsing onstage during a weekend performance amid triple-digit heat in Nashville.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old toppled to the side while performing his popular track “Jolene” in front of a sold-out,crowd at Ryman Auditorium, according to recorded fan footage .

There were reports that LaMontagne had lost his place earlier in his set when performing “Hannah,” per Consequence . According to the National Weather Service , temperatures in the Nashville area reached a high of 101 degrees.

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Later that night, LaMontagne’s management released a statement through his Instagram stories, sharing that the Grammy winner was in “good hands with local EMS” and that he was being treated for “heat-related dehydration.”

LaMontagne returned to the stage the following night, performing at the Louisville Palace in Kentucky, where he made no mention of the incident.

Last month, the Americana singer — best known for tracks “You Are the Best Thing” and “Hold You in My Arms” — had kicked off his 20th anniversary tour.

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The tour is named after his 2004 debut album, “Trouble,” which is platinum certified in both the United States and United Kingdom; though the album reached only No. 164 on the Billboard 200 chart, it hit No. 5 on the U.K. Albums chart.

Known for his gruff vocals, LaMontagne first came to the scene in the early aughts as a timid troubadour . The New Hampshire-born, Utah-raised artist was once a former shoe factory worker from Maine whose singer-songwriter journey began when he woke up one morning to Stephen Stills’ “Treetop Flyer” on his clock radio.

All nine of LaMontagne’s albums — with the exception of his independently released 2024 LP, “Long Way Home” — have charted in the Billboard 200.