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Entertainment & Arts

Rosanne Cash pauses tour, postpones performances under doctor’s orders after emergency

Rosanne Cash speaks onstage, wearing a black velvet blazer and holding a microphone.
Rosanne Cash has temporarily paused her tour and postponed upcoming performances due to a medical emergency.
(Jason Kempin / Getty Images)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
Staff Writer Follow
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Rosanne Cash is pausing performances on doctor’s orders.

The singer-songwriter’s management team on Monday posted the update on her social media pages, writing that she “must postpone her performances due to an unexpected medical emergency.”

“She is recovering under her doctors’ supervision, who have recommended a temporary restriction on travel and performing. This restriction is impacting her upcoming Wyoming and Montana shows. Rosanne deeply regrets the cancellation and looks forward to rescheduling appearances.”

The daughter of music legend Johnny Cash and his first wife Vivian Liberto, Cash and her longtime musical collaborator and husband John Leventhal hit the road in August for a tour that kicked off in New York. Shows slated for Sept. 8-12 in Wyoming and Montana will need a rain check, but it appears the “Seven Year Ache” singer is planning to make her stop at the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle in Jonesboro, Ark. on Sept. 19, as planned.

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Cash and Leventhal are taking the show to Europe in October 2026 before they stop back Nashville for a Nov. 9 performance at the Ryman Auditorium. After a break for the holidays, the Grammy winner will make her way to California in January for shows in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara.

Additional details on Cash’s medical emergency have not been released. Representatives for the singer-songwriter did not immediately respond on Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Back in 2007, Cash underwent brain surgery following a Stage 1 Chiari malformation diagnosis. The rare but benign condition impacted her balance and caused headaches.

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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