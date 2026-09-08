11 must-see things at the sprawling Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

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Jessica Gelt is the arts editor for the Los Angeles Times.
Brittany Levine Beckman is the entertainment and features editor at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as managing editor at Mashable.
Amy Nicholson is the film critic of the Los Angeles Times. She is a current on-air voice at LAist and KCRW, and a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. and the National Society of Film Critics. Her book “Tom Cruise: Anatomy of an Actor” was printed by Cahiers du Cinema/Phaidon Press, and her second, “Extra Girls,” will be published by Simon & Schuster. Nicholson also co-hosts the movie podcast “Unspooled.”