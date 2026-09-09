Police are looking for a man in black who prowled Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood Hills home

Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood Hills home was again the target of an intruder.

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Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s mansion was nearly burgled.

Police are looking into the report of an alleged prowler who, “clad in black,” was spotted trespassing at the Oscar-winning director’s Hollywood Hills mansion Wednesday afternoon.

According to law enforcement sources, a call was received about a prowler lurking around the 7400 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 12:20 p.m. Responding officers were on the hunt for a 35-year-old man with a thin build wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and black pants (in 100-degree heat).

According to sources familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly, there were people inside the home when the alleged cat burglar tried to enter a second-story window of the three-story home.

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Police told The Times that the suspect had fled by the time officers arrived, but a trespass report was completed.

It is unclear whether Tarantino was home at the time of the incident, and police could not confirm whether the trespasser was successful in their burglary attempt.

This isn’t the first time the “Pulp Fiction” filmmaker has had trouble with home intruders.

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Back in 2018, Tarantino reportedly awoke in the middle of the night to find two burglars inside his home. According to TMZ, he confronted the men and they booked it out of the same Hollywood Hills mansion. Although no one was injured, they apparently made off with jewelry and other valuables.

