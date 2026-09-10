Man arrested near Kris Jenner’s Calabasas home. Suspect has allegedly stalked her before

Kris Jenner is the matriarch of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

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A man was arrested this week near Kris Jenner’s home in Calabasas on suspicion of stalking. It wasn’t the reality TV star’s first brush with the alleged stalker.

Officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday arrested the man, identified as 25-year-old Zenwilliam Robson, after he was detained by Jenner’s security in her neighborhood, The Times confirmed.

It was not clear whether Jenner was at home at the time of Robson’s arrest.

Robson was booked Monday evening and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and refusing to leave private property, according to court records.

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He is currently jailed at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles and is set to appear in court on Sept. 22. A representative for Robson could not immediately be reached for comment.

A representative for the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star declined to comment. But according to a source familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak publicly, Jenner’s team is aware of Robson and that he tried to contact the 70-year-old reality TV personality and businesswoman in the past.