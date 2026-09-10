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Entertainment & Arts

From Banksy to Boba Fett: A map of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
Jessica Gelt.
By Jessica Gelt
Arts Editor Follow
Illustrations by 
Jack Sweet
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  • Rising like a spaceship over Exposition Park, the Lucas Museum pairs Ma Yansong’s futuristic form with 11 acres of lush parkland, Star Wars statues, a cooling waterfall and outdoor amphitheater.
  • Inside the 300,000-square-foot museum, more than 30 themed galleries include everything from motherhood and sports to comics and science fiction, with Banksy murals and a modest “Star Wars” exhibit tucked among broader narrative art.
  • Visitors can wander hanging gardens and seagull-dotted waterfalls, refuel at a casual café or Starbucks, then chase reservations at the rooftop Skywalker Grill.

Comparing the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art to a spaceship has become an internet cliche, but the otherworldly campus really does feel like it exists in a galaxy far, far away. Nestled in Exposition Park beside the Natural History Museum and down the block from the soon-to-open Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center (with its actual spaceship), the Lucas Museum’s Ma Yansong-designed building sticks out like a green thumb.

There are 11 acres of lush public park space to explore, dotted with “Star Wars”-themed statues and a hanging garden, as well as benches and an amphitheater for outdoor events. A waterfall tucked on the north end of the building acts as a cooling mechanism for the 300,000-square-foot structure, but also serves as a gathering spot for jovial seagulls.

Los Angeles, CA. Aug. 31, 2026 - View of The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art from the garden in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 31 2026. (Ariana Drehsler/For The Times)
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By discarding artistic hierarchy of any kind, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is stepping into an ongoing debate about what kind of work gets to be labeled “art.”

If you get peckish, there are two options: A cafe on the ground floor with typical sandwich and salad fare as well as a Starbucks; and a fifth-floor restaurant called Skywalker Grill with a full bar, curved cherry wood walls and lovely views of downtown L.A. (Nab a reservation or you’ll likely never get in.)

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There are 100,000 square feet of gallery space, with the art spread mostly across the fourth floor — and in a fifth-floor murals gallery where you’ll find a selection of Banksys hidden in a back corner. More than 30 discrete galleries have something for almost everyone and are curated by broad themes including motherhood, community, romance, sports, science fiction and comics.

And, yes, there is a “Star Wars” exhibit, but it’s just a small part of the overall scene. If you come explicitly for that, your day will be filled with unexpected discovery.

Here’s a useful map to guide your way.

George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
1/3
1. Galleries
2. Galleries
3. Library
4. Sculpture garden 
George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
2/3
5. Education lobby
6. Lucas plaza
7. Oculus
8. Galleries
9. Private event space
10. Main lobby
11. Cafe
12. Gift shop 
George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
3/3
13. Theaters
14. Skywalker Grill
15. Galleries
16. The History of Narrative Art: Heroes, Myths, The Sacred
17. Waterfall 
George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
1/3
4th Floor Galleries 
George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
2/3
4th Floor Galleries 
George Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
3/3
4th Floor Galleries 

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Jessica Gelt

Jessica Gelt is the arts editor for the Los Angeles Times.

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