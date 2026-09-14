Bob Mackie, iconic costume designer who dressed stars including Cher and Beyoncé, dies at 87

Bob Mackie, the legendary costume designer who fashioned elaborate garments for pop culture superstars such as Cher, Diana Ross and Miley Cyrus, has died.

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Prolific costume designer Bob Mackie, whose dynamic sparkling and fringed creations dressed pop culture superstars such as Cher, Diana Ross, Dolly Parton, Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus, has died.

Mackie died Monday, according to a tribute posted to the designer’s official Instagram page. Additional information, including a cause of death and where Mackie died, were not disclosed. He was 87.

“He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do,” the statement said. “His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

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Mackie, born in Monterey Park, was a decorated costume designer who won several Emmy Awards for costume design and a Tony Award. He began his career in the early 1960s and over his decades-long tenure created gowns worn by Diana Ross and the Supremes and looks worn by Joan Rivers, Barbra Streisand and Elton John.

Notably he was the costume designer for “The Carol Burnett Show,” which led to a longtime partnership with pop star Cher, who donned his designs for her “If I Could Turn Back Time” music video and red carpet looks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.