You’ll be surprised that these Emmy nominees have never won an acting prize

Clockwise, from top left: Steve Carell, Keri Russell, Jason Bateman and Rhea Seehorn are among this year’s seasoned Emmy nominees who have never won acting prizes before.

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It’s hard to believe that some of television’s finest actors — industry veterans known for iconic shows and critically acclaimed performances — have yet to receive the industry’s highest honor.

Rhea Seehorn must have won an Emmy for AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

Starring as one of the leads in FX’s “The Americans” surely earned Keri Russell an abundance of accolades.

Leading Fox’s “Arrested Development” and Netflix’s “Ozark” ought to have resulted in several wins for Jason Bateman.

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There’s no way the Television Academy could have overlooked Steve Carell’s unflinching performance in NBC’s “The Office.”

Yet they were all snubbed for Emmys. But they’ll get another chance to take home gold on Monday.

Bateman nabbed his first Emmy in 2019 for directing “Ozark” but never won an acting prize for his portrayal of Michael Bluth, the voice of reason in the dysfunctional family at the heart of “Arrested Development.” He went on to play corrupt financial planner Marty Byrde, whose life is turned upside down, on “Ozark.”

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Fans loved Dunder Mifflin’s misguided regional manager Michael Scott in “The Office,” but Carell never felt the love from the academy. He was nominated for lead actor in a comedy series six years in a row and lost each time. He also earned a nod for his dramatic turn as disgraced anchor Mitch Kessler in “The Morning Show.”

Russell was nominated for three consecutive years for her run as KGB spy Elizabeth Jennings on “The Americans” and came short all three times. She’s been recognized for all three seasons of “The Diplomat” as well, yet is still waiting to see her name engraved on the trophy. Russell’s “Americans” love interest and real-life partner, Matthew Rhys, is also up for two awards on Monday.

Seehorn’s relationship with the Emmys is even more tumultuous. “Better Call Saul” holds the record for the most noms by a single show without a win. Two of the drama’s whopping 53 nominations were for Seehorn’s portrayal of determined attorney Kim Wexler. She was also nominated for AMC’s short-form series “Cooper’s Bar.”

The droughts might come to an end this year. Seehorn is nominated for Apple TV’s “Pluribus” in the drama actress race against Russell, who’s up again for “The Diplomat.” Russell has also earned two noms as an executive producer on the political thriller.

Bateman, who has 18 overall noms, is trying to change his luck with a nomination this year for Netflix’s “Black Rabbit” (he was also up for “DTF St. Louis,” but lost to co-star David Harbour at last weekend’s dual ceremonies). And Carell is nominated for HBO’s “Rooster” (his 12th career nomination, including as a producer).

It’s only a matter of time before the music plays off one of these seasoned actors halfway through their speech.