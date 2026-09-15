Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are divorcing after 9 years of marriage

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Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are calling it quits.

The former couple, who tied the knot in March 2017, told People that they had been separated for some time.

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever — and it’s GOOD,” Seyfried and Sadoski told the outlet.

On Tuesday, Seyfried shared a piece of prose by poet and author Bianca Sparacino on her Instagram stories that read:

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“Maybe in another lifetime.”

“No.

“This is all you get. So please, just fight for the things that crack light into your life, fight for the things that soften you. Protect the people you love, leave them better than you found them. Defend your heart, do whatever it takes to keep it open despite what it has been through. Forgive, not just others, but yourself, as well. Slow down. Taste, and touch, and feel and care. Create the things you want to see in this world, stay as curious as possible. Honour your joy, do not shy away from the good that is trying to reach you, do not convince yourself that you are unworthy of it. Be strong enough to be gentle. Be brave enough to break. Be all that you are. Be all that you are.”

The pair met back in 2015 while starring in “The Way We Get By,” a two-person off-Broadway play that explores love and lust and takes place the morning after a drunken hookup. It was Seyfried’s stage debut. “I feel like the luckiest guy in New York right now, to be honest with you,” Sadoski told Backstage on Broadway at the time. “I mean, I get one of the great American playwrights, one of the great American directors, and a perfect scene partner, I’m a pretty happy guy.”

The two teamed up again the same year to play love interests once more in “The Last Word.”

After spending a good portion of the year pretending to be in love with Seyfried on stage and screen, in October 2015, Sadoski split from his wife of eight years, studio casting executive Kimberly “Becky” Hope. By March 2016, the “Newsroom” actor was romantically linked to the “Mamma Mia!” star.

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Seyfried, 40, and Sadoski, 50, tied the knot in a private countryside ceremony in 2017. There were no family or friends on the guest list, just their officiant and Seyfried’s dog, Finn. Shortly after the nuptials, the pair welcomed a baby girl, Nina. In 2020, they had a son, Thomas Jr.

The couple have raised their family on a farm in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York, a property the “Mean Girls” star bought in 2013, while also maintaining properties in Los Angeles and Manhattan. But last month, Seyfried listed her 2,700-square-foot Los Angeles residence for about $3.2 million.

