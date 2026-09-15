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Entertainment & Arts

Savannah Guthrie renews plea to kidnappers after concern for missing mom Nancy reaches the Emmys

Savannah Guthrie in a green and black sleeveless dress smiling against a bright blue backdrop.
“We just want our mom home [to] give her a proper goodbye,” Savannah Guthrie said of her mother Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared in February.
(Theo Wargo / Getty Images)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • Savannah Guthrie said she and her family want to ensure her mother Nancy Guthrie receives a “proper goodbye.”
  • At the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday, “The Diplomat” star Allison Janney expressed support for the “Today” co-host and her family.

Savannah Guthrie continued her calls for kidnappers to return her mother Nancy Guthrie, as the investigation into the elder Guthrie’s disappearance surpasses its six-month mark.

The “Today” show co-host during Tuesday’s broadcast shared a desperate message to those who kidnapped 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie from her Tuscon home in February.

“We just want our mom home [to] give her a proper goodbye,” she said.

Guthrie renewed her plea in response to the support that she, Nancy Guthrie and their loved ones received backstage at the 2026 Emmy Awards. Allison Janney, who won supporting actress in a drama for “The Diplomat,” said backstage that she has been thinking about the morning news anchor’s family daily and “about the loss Savannah and her family are going through.”

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“It just took over,” Janney said backstage to reporters.

Federal and local law enforcement have worked for more than six months to locate the elder Guthrie, without success. Since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, investigators analyzed ransom notes apparently sent by those responsible for the kidnapping. One note states that Guthrie “perished shortly after she was taken” and that she is “buried in nature.”

“Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome,” the letter states. “We want your family to know this and hope you can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

Savannah Guthrie said Tuesday that Janney’s remarks at the Emmys were touching, especially considering the actor’s win earlier in the evening, she said. She then told co-host Willie Geist she will not pass up a moment to speak about her mother. “How much we miss her and love her,” the longtime NBC personality said, her voice cracking. She added that her family is in “such pain.”

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Los Angeles, CA - September 14, 2026: Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy during the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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“We need help,” she continued. “So thank you Allison Janney for remembering us and for giving an opportunity to renew that call.”

Times staff writers Richard Winton and Hannah Fry contributed to this report.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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