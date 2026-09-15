Perez Hilton’s family addresses ‘false reports’ on the blogger’s mental and physical state

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Perez Hilton’s family is clearing up some false reports tied to the blogger’s recovery from a self-harm incident that unfolded on TikTok last month.

According to a statement from the family, the embattled celebrity blogger has entered a residential treatment program after receiving treatment for his physical injuries. Now Perez can “focus fully on his mental health and recovery.”

Hilton’s family said they expected the internet personality would remain in residential treatment for at least several more weeks, potentially longer, and does not have his phone or laptop. Communication with friends and family is also limited so he can focus on recovery.

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In recent weeks, reports have circulated across social media that the self-proclaimed “OG influencer” was left badly scarred after the TikTok livestream incident in which he repeatedly harmed himself with a knife and box cutter as horrified TikTokers pleaded with him to stop. A spokesperson for the social platform told The Times that automated moderation systems flagged the livestream within minutes but that a moderator error caused a delay in the removal.

“We’re also aware of several false reports claiming to describe Perez’s current physical and mental condition,” the family’s statement read. “To be clear, Perez has not lost ten years of his memory, does not believe it’s 2016, and is not confused about where he is.

“He is lucid and communicates clearly with his family. He does not have stitches and is not covered in gauze. And no, he has not asked anyone to bring Katy Perry to see him or mentioned her. No family member, and no one authorized to speak on Perez’s behalf, provided these false claims.”

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Hilton and Perry were friends back in the aughts, and the blogger was an early champion of the “Roar” singer’s career. The two were often spotted at events together, but as Perry’s star rose and Perez’s blogging tactics were called out as toxic amid a shift away from tabloid culture, their friendship seemed to fizzle out.

The family also addressed “disturbing” social media posts targeting the blogger for his past behavior bullying celebrities through his coverage, and reminded the public that Hilton’s three children came close to losing their father.

“Whatever anyone may think of ‘Perez Hilton,’ his past, or things he has said over the years, there’s a real human being behind the name,” the statement read, adding that he is a father of three, a son, a brother and a friend “who reached a point where he was struggling so deeply that he thought the people he loved would somehow be better off without him.”

“The internet has a way of preserving old versions of people, even when the person behind them has changed. No one has to forget his past or accept his apologies. But we hope we can all agree that celebrating someone’s suicide attempt crosses a line.”