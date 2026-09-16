Lena Dunham announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

The “Girls” actor welcomed a daughter via surrogate with her husband Luis Felber, news she shared on Wednesday in an op-ed published in Vogue.

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Lena Dunham is a mom.

The “Girls” actor welcomed a daughter via surrogate with her husband Luis Felber, news she shared Wednesday in an op-ed published in Vogue .

“My husband was better at the waiting, but he hadn’t spent the last 12 years circling the fertility drain,” she wrote in the Vogue piece. Dunham married Felber, a British Peruvian musician, in 2021 .

The 40-year-old writer-actor has been open about her fertility struggles, most recently in her 2026 bestselling memoir “Famesick,” in which she explained her health journey with severe endometriosis and her decision to undergo a hysterectomy in 2017.

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In the book, she also described her unsuccessful IVF cycle, in which none of her retrieved eggs were viable, a process she had previously written about in 2020 for Harper’s Magazine : “There is a lot you can correct in life — you can end a relationship, get sober, get serious, say sorry — but you can’t force the universe to give you a baby that your body has told you all along was an impossibility.”

Last year, the multi-hyphenate revealed to The Times that she was in the process of “expanding” her family, though she did not share more details.

Now with the Vogue article, the “Too Much” creator explains her experience finding a surrogate she could trust.

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“I could just tell she knew how to steer an SUV in the snow,” Dunham wrote in Vogue.

Although no exact birth date for the baby was unveiled in the Vogue essay — which also doubled as an outfit catalog where Dunham detailed her favorite children’s clothing brands — she did reveal that she was on a book tour while the surrogate was seven months pregnant.

Her daughter would arrive 13 days late, she wrote, “in the face of a solar eclipse and meteor shower,” which places the child’s birth date around Aug. 12 .

“I sat on a hospital bed, between the legs of a woman I hadn’t known for a year, waiting for a glimpse of this person who I had been waiting for with something related to patience, but also none at all,” Dunham wrote.