Is Trump demolishing the Kennedy Center? What you need to know about the crisis

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A federal court has denied a request for an emergency hearing on the abrupt closure of the Kennedy Center after a photo snapped of President Trump aboard Air Force One reviewing a large printout that appears to read, “Kennedy Center DEMO[LISHED],” prompted a flurry of court filings about the beleaguered national arts center’s future.

The escalation of concern included an early morning meeting between eight architectural, preservation and civic organizations calling for the court to appoint a “neutral officer to protect the building and institution.”

In his brief legal order issued early Thursday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper reminded Kennedy Center leaders of their responsibility to “inform Plaintiffs and the Court if there is any change in the Board’s plans that would constitute a reversal of the Center’s position that the building will not be demolished and that no new structure will be constructed.”

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Cooper also ordered the venue to provide 30 days’ notice before making any major physical changes to the building — including any plans for demolition — and set a date of Sept. 23 for the center to “file a detailed status report, supported by a sworn declaration from a knowledgeable representative of the Kennedy Center, on the ‘temporary closure’ and emergency repairs described” in the center’s Thursday answer to a request for an emergency hearing by Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, an ex-officio member of the board, who first sued late last year to keep Trump’s name off the building.

“It is simply outrageous that we have gotten to the point of consistent judicial intervention to protect this historic institution from getting bulldozed by the President,” Beatty said. “I will continue to fight for the rule of law and defend this memorial on behalf of the American people.”

“This is a significant win for the public because it provides stronger and clearer protection against the Administration sending in demo equipment and then trying to excuse it later before the court,” said Greg Werkheiser, whose law firm, Cultural Heritage Partners, is one of three firms representing the preservation organizations.

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Entertainment & Arts Kennedy Center closes, despite judge’s order; addition of Trump’s name blocked The Kennedy Center Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to immediately close the performing arts venue, a few hours after a federal judge ruled that President Trump’s name could not be restored to its facade.

The Wednesday night photo of Trump circulated online a day after the center abruptly shut down and placed barricades outside despite an existing preliminary injunction against its closure. That action was taken by the center in the wake of what it alleged was a public safety emergency, but dovetailed with a renewed order by Cooper that Trump’s name may not be restored to the building’s facade. Trump then threatened to halt a planned $257-million renovation if his efforts were not formally honored with his name on the building.

Trump told reporters that night, “I think that the Trump administration should certainly have recognition. Because frankly, if we don’t do that, it’s going to close. It will end up being ripped down.”

Those remarks, coupled with the subsequent Air Force One photo, prompted alarm from critics of Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover that he could tear down the building. Such a move would not be without precedent — almost a year ago Trump ordered the demolition of the White House’s East Wing, which took place quickly and was over before preservation groups had a chance to fight it.

World & Nation Kennedy Center board to propose new options for honoring Trump as center confronts solvency worries It’s the latest development in the case revolving around adding the president’s name to the exterior of the cultural and arts facility that sits along the Potomac River in Washington and reflects the Trump-aligned board’s efforts to honor the president.

A statement about the Kennedy Center made by eight organizations represented in a lawsuit filed in March by DC Preservation League noted, “The irrevocable loss of this iconic building — whether by intent, neglect or mismanagement — appears increasingly possible. The court has invited our coalition of eight nationally recognized architectural and preservation organizations to raise additional requests for relief if new facts appear to warrant judicial intervention. We are on the verge of such a moment.” .

Additional organizations include the American Institute of Architects, American Society of Landscape Architects, Committee of 100 on the Federal City, Docomomo US, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Society of Architectural Historians and the Cultural Landscape Foundation.

Kennedy Center officials filed a sworn declaration by Executive Director Matt Floca on Thursday that stated the current closure was temporary, and meant to last only seven days. Floca said it was due to “acute risks to public safety resulting from continued structural deterioration.”