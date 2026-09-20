Presley Gerber, son of model Cindy Crawford, dies at age 27

Presley Gerber at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills on March 14, 2024.

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Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, died Sunday at a rehab facility at age 27, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

Details were few late Sunday.

Gerber worked as a model, including in 2018, at age 18, as the face of Calvin Klein Jeans’ global advertising campaign, along with his sister, Kaia Gerber.

A year later, he was arrested for driving under the influence, according to USA Today. He subsequently was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to complete a DUI program, TMZ reported.

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Kaia, left, and Presley Gerber in Paris in 2017. (Kamil Zihnioglu / Associated Press)

The death was confirmed to the Associated Press by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were married in 1998.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said.

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In an Aug. 11 interview with Vogue, model and actor Kaia Gerber spoke of her older brother struggling with drug addiction, which he described in a since-deleted Instagram video in December.

She told the magazine that she was proud of him.

“My parents ... were very, very private,” she said. “Now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who said, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’”

