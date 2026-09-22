Christina Applegate is blond and back online after lengthy hospital stay

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Christina Applegate has resurfaced on social media after a lengthy hospital stay to show off her lovely locks.

In a reel posted to Instagram, The Emmy-winning actor, 54, showed off her fresh do, with a blond blowout and layers that framed her smiling face.

“Fresh hair color, new weird spot on my cheek haha,” she wrote alongside the video. She continued thanking celebity hairstylist David Stanwell for brightening up her “cloudy day.”

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Applegate has used self-deprecating humor in recent years when addressing her battle with multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2021. Earlier this year, she spent months in the hospital due to the disease. In August, a source close to Applegate told The Times that “all is well” after Applegate was reportedly discharged and back at home.

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a disease that causes the protective covering of nerves to breakdown, which can lead to numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes and other symptoms, per the Mayo Clinic. Eventually, MS can cause permanent damage to the nerve fibers, and symptoms vary from person to person, depending on the location and severity of the damage in the nervous system. There is no cure, but there are treatments to help mitigate symptoms.

The “Dead to Me” and “Married With Children” star wrote her nearly 300-page book, “You With the Sad Eyes,” to help others not feel so alone, she told The Times in March. In it, the actor revisited the personal journals she’s kept since she was 13 and examines painful points throughout her life, “an absent father, a chaotic home life, sexual abuse she experienced as a child, body image struggles, an abusive boyfriend,” all before reaching her life-altering MS diagnosis.

