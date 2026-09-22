Influencer Clavicular charged with rape, drugging teenage girl in Massachusetts

Clavicular walks the runway during the 424 menswear spring/summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2026, in Paris.

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Controversial manosphere influencer Clavicular, who amassed a following with his looksmaxxing content, is facing felony charges apparently in connection to his alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Cape Cod.

Clavicular, born Braden Eric Peters, was charged earlier this month with one felony count of rape and one felony count for drugging someone for sexual intercourse, according to the database for Orleans District Court in Massachusetts. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for underage purchase of alcohol.

A legal representative for Peters did not immediately respond on Tuesday to The Times’ request for comment. News outlet the Bulwark first reported on the charges against Clavicular. A representative for the influencer told the Bulwark that Peters “has not been physically served” and dismissed the outlet’s reporting.

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The trio of charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred May 23, 2025, in Chatham, Mass., according to the filing. The charges also echo claims in a lawsuit filed earlier this year that accuse Clavicular of raping a-then-16-year-old aspiring social media star “while she was knowingly intoxicated, to the point where she was unable to give consent.” The complaint, filed in April in Miami-Dade County, alleged the incident occurred at Peters’ parents’ home in Cape Cod. The age of consent in Massachusetts is 16 years old.

Plaintiff Aleksandra Mendoza, who was 18 when she filed her complaint, claimed she was 16 years old when she connected with Peters, who “wanted her to be the female face for ‘looksmaxxing,’” according to the suit. Peters invited Mendoza to his parents’ Cape Cod home and offered to send a ride-share car to pick her up. Mendoza agreed because she “thought meeting him would help her online presence, as Peters had promised.”

Peters, who was younger than 21 at the time of the incident, allegedly brought Mendoza to his bedroom and gave her “multiple servings” of vodka, leading her to become “inebriated and visibly intoxicated,” according to the filing. Peters proceeded to rape Mendoza, the lawsuit said. Mendoza alleged she woke up later with Peters raping her “again.” The complaint also accuses Peters of injecting Mendoza “multiple times” with a “fat-dissolving” drug during a November livestream.

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Mendoza sued Peters for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud and unauthorized publication of her name and likeness. Peters, via attorney Steve Kramer, denied the allegations at the time of the lawsuit.

“We are aware of the complaint recently filed against Mr. Peters. These are allegations only and remain unproven,” Kramer said in a statement, according to NBC Miami. “Mr. Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events. He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself. We will not comment further at this time.”

Clavicular, who has faced a string of other legal troubles in the last year, is scheduled to appear for his arraignment Oct. 14.