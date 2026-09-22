Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ broke a major record set by Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

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Step aside, “Queen of Christmas.” There’s a new record holder on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has spent 23 weeks at No. 1, surpassing a record previously held by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which held the top of the chart for 22 weeks.

The country singer’s fifth Billboard Hot 100 entry first appeared on the chart in November 2025 — a few weeks after its release. It became her first song to reach the top 10 in January and hit No. 1 in February.

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“It feels surreal,” Langley told Billboard earlier this year. “I think this has been the biggest moment for me, where I’ve seen where fans can change your career.”

The Billboard Hot 100 combines streaming, radio airplay and sales data to determine the most popular songs in the U.S. each week.

Country music has dominated the charts this year. For the first time, country songs claimed the top five slots on the Hot 100. On Aug. 3, “Choosin’ Texas” was joined in the top five by Morgan Wallen’s “Been by Now” at No. 2, Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” from “Toy Story 5” at No. 3, Langley and Wallen’s duet “I Can’t Love You Anymore” at No. 4 and Stella Lefty’s “Boston” at No. 5.

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It’s been a banner year for the singer who made her Stagecoach Festival debut in April. During her performance on the Mane Stage, she invited comedian Theo Von to sing “You Look Like You Love Me” with her.

Next up for most weeks at No. 1 (after “Choosin’ Texas” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You”) are Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, at 19 weeks.

Wallen’s “Last Night”; Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber; and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” are tied with 16 weeks at No. 1.

“Choosin’ Texas,” co-written by Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor, was Langley’s lead single from her third studio album, “Dandelion.” Langley’s other tracks on the Hot 100 include “You Look Like You Love Me” featuring Riley Green, which peaked at No. 30. “Be Her” and her duet with Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” each reached the top five.