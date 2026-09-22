Gina Prince-Bythewood’s son honored by Miami Police for saving a woman from brutal stabbing

Gina Prince-Bythewood and Cassius Bythewood attend the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala honoring Viola Davis at David Geffen Hall in New York City.

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“Children of Blood and Bone” director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s son Cassius Bythewood was honored by Miami Police department last week for saving a woman from a near-fatal attack.

Cassius accepted the hero award from the city of Miami Police Department at a ceremony recognizing his bravery on Wednesday.

“It’s surreal to be able to be this proud of my child,” Gina told reporters at the event. “I’ve always been proud of him, but this is such an incredible thing that he did.”

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In May, Cassius heard the nearby screams of Miami woman Caitlin Dydzuhn, who was walking her dog near her downtown condominium when she was brutally attacked by a man wielding a homemade shank. Cassius, 25, ran toward the screams and jumped in to stop the assault by kicking and shoving the alleged assailant Raydean Johnson, 49, who was arrested at the scene of the incident shortly after the attack.

Dydzuhn was punched and stabbed, and suffered severe cuts and damage to one of her eyes, according to NBC Miami. Doctors told her she would likely never regain her vision in the wounded eye, but she has since recovered.

California He calls it his duty. America calls this 16-year-old California lifeguard a hero A 16-year-old lifeguard in his first summer on the job helped rescue a child from pounding waves in Santa Cruz. His efforts drew widespread praise from California to the White House.

Cassius told the outlet that he was raised not to panic in intense situations and to help those in need. He also said his lifelong training in martial arts helped equip him to step in.

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“Fight or flight,” he said, per 7 News. “I’m glad that fight kicked in.”

“He saved my life,” Dydzuhn told reporters at the ceremony. “My last memory was screaming for my life, kind of blocking punches, blocking stab wounds, and feeling that no one was coming to save me.”

Dydzuhn continued that Cassius guided her to safety and spoke calmly, telling her, “There’s a man here with a weapon. I need to get you out of here.”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, also known for “The Woman King” and “Love & Basketball,” posted coverage of the ceremony on social media, writing, “Firstborn@CassiusMandela living the incredible example set by his pops,” adding a thank-you to her husband, Reggie Rock Bythewood, for “all that you instilled in our sons.”

Reggie added his own accolades for his son in the comments, writing, “My son. So grateful you’re safe. Grateful Caitlin is recovering well. I’m grateful that Mom was able to be with you. I admire how you were calm and empathetic under extreme pressure. Now you know why I call you CHAMP.”

Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union all applauded Cassius in the comments, calling him an incredible young man.

Dydzuhn also weighed in, writing that she’s only alive because of the values of courage and integrity instilled in Cassius, calling him her hero.