Taylor and Tay Lautner welcome their new baby girl named ... Come on, take a guess

Taylor Lautner, left, and Taylor Lautner announced the arrival of their first child in an Instagram post. Any guesses on the name?

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What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?

On Wednesday, Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner (née Dome) announced the arrival of their first child in a shared Instagram post , a baby girl they named ... drumroll please ... Lennon Taylor Lautner.

“One week loving our sweet little Lenny,” the couple wrote in the Instagram caption. Lennon arrived Sept. 16, according to the social media post, which showed a partial image of the infant.

The new parents have been married since 2022 and met through the 34-year-old “Twilight” actor’s younger sister, Makena Moore .

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They announced the pregnancy in March on their Instagram accounts , hinting that the future baby could share a matching name, with the photo carousel’s caption: “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?”

A “weight lifted” off her shoulders when she shared the news, Tay said in April on her podcast “ The Squeeze .” She was afraid the news would leak when she went among the public.

“It was really exciting that Taylor and I got to do that on our own terms,” Tay continued.

In June, the two revealed the baby‘s sex in an emotional Instagram Reel , with the “Twilight” actor later writing on his personal Instagram stories that his dream “has always been to become a girl dad,” according to People .

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“All I wanted was a healthy baby but deep down this moment is what I was dreaming of. The weight that was lifted off my shoulders in this moment knowing that dream came true was unlike anything I’ve felt,” the actor wrote.

In her third trimester, Tay, a 29-year-old registered nurse who has been open about mental health, expressed her thoughts and feelings about pregnancy, sharing in an Aug. 12 episode of “The Squeeze” that she gained 50 pounds, experienced swelling and had stretch marks.