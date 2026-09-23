Nathan Fielder moves in with Elizabeth Holmes in unsettling trailer for ‘You Can See Everything’

Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes documentary, “You Can See Everything,” gets a full trailer ahead of its Oct. 16 theatrical release.

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You can see everything, but you’re left with more questions than answers after watching the trailer for Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, the fraudster founder of Theranos.

A24 released the first full trailer for “You Can See Everything” on Wednesday after its tense teaser went viral earlier this month ... and was hard for viewers to shake off.

The movie, which premiered to raves during a secret screening at the Telluride Film Festival, follows Fielder as he moves in with Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, 34 days before she reports to a federal prison.

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The highly anticipated genre-busting film has already generated strong Oscar buzz, with some awards prognosticators predicting that it could squeeze into the best picture category for the first time in Academy Awards history . Fielder, whose brand of cringe comedy blurs the line between fiction and reality in “Nathan for You” and “The Rehearsal,” is making the jump from TV to his feature directorial debut.

× Watch the trailer for Nathan Fielder’s highly anticipated Elizabeth Holmes documentary, ‘You Can See Everything,’ in theaters Oct. 16.

“You really feel you did nothing wrong?” Fielder pointedly asks the founder of Theranos, a health tech startup that collapsed after Holmes and the company’s president were charged with wire fraud.

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“I did not,” Holmes answers.

“So, where did things get lost? Like, how are you where you are right now?” Fielder asks.

“I wish I knew, you know? I don’t know. I don’t, I don’t feel like I understand that,” Holmes replies.

The interrogation continues as Fielder questions whether Holmes is worried about his 24/7 access to the couple and their children as they go about their everyday routines.

The trailer then cuts to Fielder grilling Evans about whether he was afraid of being scammed, considering that he comes from a rich family.

“Yeah, I think that there’s like a lot of different levels of wealth,” Evans says.

As the music intensifies, so does the questioning, as Fielder continues to push Holmes and Evans about what’s real and what’s being hidden from him as moodily lighted close-up shots flash.

The trailer concludes with Holmes admitting it was hard for her to let anyone see her cry, as a single tear falls from her eye.

“You Can See Everything” hits theaters Oct. 16.