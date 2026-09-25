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Entertainment & Arts

Dove Cameron and Damiano David tie the knot

Dove Cameron and Damiano David
The couple began dating in 2023 after meeting at the MTV Video Music Awards a year prior, where they were both contending for best new artist — Cameron took home the prize.
(Monica Schipper / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
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Dove Cameron and Damiano David have tied the knot!

The 30-year-old former Disney star and pop starlet married the 27-year-old Italian rock singer in a civil ceremony Thursday at the town hall in Montalcino, Italy, per Vogue, which first shared details of their nuptials.

The couple began dating in 2023 after meeting at the MTV Video Music Awards a year prior, where they were both contending for best new artist — Cameron took home the prize.

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After a long stretch on Disney playing identical twins on the show “Liv and Maddie” and the daughter of Maleficent and Hades in the “Descendants” film series, Cameron successfully entered the mainstream music landscape with her sultry vocal flair. In 2022, she released the smoky electro-pop, queer anthem “Boyfriend,” which reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the theatrical “Breakfast,” a man-eater melody that declares she’s in charge.

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David is the frontman of the Italian rock band Måneskin, which formed in Rome in 2016 and won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 with their song “Zitti e Buoni.” Now David is focused on his solo career; in 2025 he released his debut album, “Funny Little Fears,” which reached critical acclaim on various European charts, reaching gold status in France, Italy and Poland.

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Cameron revealed the pair’s engagement in January, uploading a picture to her Instagram account that zoomed in on the engagement ring. The proposal took place in an “intimate moment” back in October 2025, the “56 Days” star would later tell Vogue in a Jan. 26 article.

The couple — who live in a quiet Rome neighborhood — kept hush about the wedding plan details, sharing with Vogue earlier this month only that a date was set for September.

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Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

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