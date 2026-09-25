Fox News host Kat Timpf is pregnant again, more than a year after double mastectomy

More than a year after undergoing a double mastectomy a month after giving birth, Fox News host Kat Timpf lifted her shirt onstage to reveal a shocking pregnancy surprise.

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Fox News personality Kat Timpf unveiled a secret to fans at her comedy show over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the late-night “Gutfeld!” co-host shared a clip on Instagram in which she surprised the audience with a twirl and lift of her blouse, revealing a pregnant belly.

“Are you guys surprised?” she asked. “So was I.”

“I shouldn’t have been, though, because I’m married to a veteran, and the Army always does seem to take a while to pull out of something,” she joked. “What he said would be a quick little excursion is looking more like an 18-year commitment.”

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The announcement follows an intense couple of years for the stand-up comedian-turned-Fox favorite. In February 2025, Timpf welcomed her first child, a baby boy. Hours before she went into labor, she was diagnosed with what she called “a little bit” of breast cancer.

Television Comedian Kat Timpf welcomes first child 15 hours after breast cancer diagnosis Kat Timpf gave birth last week hours after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The Fox News contributor and ‘Gutfeld!’ panelist says her son ‘might have saved my life.’

The “little bit” she referred to was ductal carcinoma in situ: a “preinvasive” cancer that causes growth of cancer cells inside a milk duct in the breast, but the cancer cells haven’t yet spread to breast tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In March 2025, she underwent a double mastectomy, calling the decision one of the hardest she’s ever made.

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“The first six weeks of my son’s life, I wasn’t sure exactly what my prognosis was,” she later told People.

“It’s scary, but it’s empowering,” she continued. “Losing your breasts forever is devastating, especially when you just gave birth and everyone asks you about breastfeeding. It’s heartbreaking. But I keep reminding myself that I chose this over the alternative. Because the alternative would’ve been much worse for me.”

Timpf, whom the New York Times called “the most-watched woman in late-night television,” shared her breast cancer journey on social media, podcasts and through appearances on “Gutfeld!”

A year ago, she told the New York Times that she’s been through a lot, but being candid about the trauma has given her purpose.

“If one woman is less embarrassed about her own mastectomy, that’s a win,” she said.

At the time of the interview, Timpf had recently undergone reconstructive surgery, replacing tissue expanders placed during the masectomy with breast implants. In December, she shared on Instagram that her colleague Jennifer Griffin had taken her to get her first tattoo: nipples.

In her recent stand-up appearance at an Orange County-area Improv, she told the audience that she’s welcoming her second child with “such a great guy.” Her husband, Cameron Friscia, is a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne Division. Now he works in finance.

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“My birthday is coming up next month, and I told him, I said, ‘Babe, you don’t even have to get me anything. Better yet, get yourself something. A vasectomy. I’ve had enough surgery. It’s someone else’s f— turn.’”