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Entertainment & Arts

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin welcome first baby together, reveal daughter’s name

Barbara Palvin cradles her baby bump and Dylan Sprouse holds up a peace sign on a red carpet
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse have announced the birth of their baby girl.
(Scott A Garfitt / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse have welcomed their first child together.

The new parents shared their happy life update in a joint Instagram post Monday featuring the public social media debut of their new bundle of joy.

“We took Labor Day literally this year,” Palvin wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of she and Sprouse holding their baby girl between them. The snapshot captured the family of three from the back as they watch a Dodgers game on TV while wearing matching jerseys.

The model debuted her baby bump in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where the couple posed together while walking a red carpet. They also announced that they were expecting on social media. Sprouse later shared in a July episode of his “Wildmen” podcast that they would be having a baby girl and that he was “excited to be a girl dad.”

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Entertainment & Arts

‘Suite Life’ alum Dylan Sprouse tackled trespasser at his L.A. home, held him until police arrived

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin were shaken up early Friday morning when a man allegedly trespassed at their Hollywood Hills property. Sprouse took matters into his own hands until police arrived.

On Tuesday, the actor once again took to his podcast to share some new tidbits about his daughter and life as a new parent.

“She’s very lovely, her name is Sylvie,” Sprouse said of his daughter. “Sylvie Sprouse. And she’s a very well-behaved baby.”

The former Disney Channel star also shared some details about Sylvie’s birth including some of the different options at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

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“There’s moments when I look at Sylvie and I’m like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,’” Sprouse said of being a new dad. “She’s looking at me and her eyes are opening ... she’s looking at me and she smiles or something and it’s the cutest thing. My heart like jumps out of its chest.”

The “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” star and Victoria’s Secret model first met in 2017 and have been in a relationship since 2018. They were married in 2023.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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