Chad Lowe announces death of 13-year-old daughter Fiona: ‘Light of our lives’

The family of actor Chad Lowe, right, announced the death of daughter Fiona, third from left. She was 13.

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Emmy winner Chad Lowe and his family are mourning the loss of Fiona, the second daughter the “Life Goes On” actor shares with wife Kim Painter.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” Lowe’s family said in a statement shared with People on Tuesday. The statement remembered Fiona, who died at 13 years old, as a “loving girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

A representative for Lowe, 58, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Wednesday. The statement also did not reveal a cause of death, but the family included information for a mental health lifeline, writing, “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

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The family wrote, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

Lowe, younger brother of Rob Lowe, and Painter married in 2010 and welcomed Fiona in 2012. Fiona, who celebrated her 13th birthday in November, was the second of the couple’s three daughters. They first welcomed Mabel in 2009 and their youngest daughter, Nixie, in 2016.

Fiona’s death comes after the “Pretty Little Liars” actor’s family lost their home in the Palisades fire, a blaze that left 12 people dead and consumed more than 6,500 structures. A month after the January 2025 fire, Lowe posted a photo of his three daughters looking upon the remains of their home.

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“The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable,” he wrote at the time. “I am in awe of their spirit and resilience.”

In their statement, the Lowe family said Fiona’s death is “devastating for our entire family” and requested prayers and privacy.